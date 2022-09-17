According to police, 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot to death inside her car while waiting at a Baton Rouge, La., train crossing at about 2:20 a.m. on Friday Authorities say that last week's fatal shooting of an LSU student appears to have been a random attack. A Baton Rouge police spokesperson told WBRZ that officers have found no evidence that Allison Rice was specifically targeted by her attacker. District Attorney Hillar Moore told the station that the shooting seemed to be an "isolated and random act." Rice, a 21-year-old senior...

