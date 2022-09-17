Read full article on original website
Ken Wilson
4d ago
THIS...needs to STOP! It's not a matter of guns...it's a matter of peoples lack of respect for the human life. Until peoples mideset changes...no law of banning whatever weapon will help!
Reply(107)
425
Priscilla Harling
4d ago
This nation has a Sin problem. Sin causes those to kill, steal, lie and cheat and many others become affected because of those. Sin is permeating in every state, every race, every gender and every social economic status. Our only help can come from the Lord God.
Reply(46)
188
Beware
4d ago
people can't even get off work these days without looking over your shoulders, these criminals are everywhere folks carry your tool with you , carry your tool
Reply(20)
131
Killing of LSU Student Allison Rice Appears to Be 'Isolated and Random Act': Police
According to police, 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot to death inside her car while waiting at a Baton Rouge, La., train crossing at about 2:20 a.m. on Friday Authorities say that last week's fatal shooting of an LSU student appears to have been a random attack. A Baton Rouge police spokesperson told WBRZ that officers have found no evidence that Allison Rice was specifically targeted by her attacker. District Attorney Hillar Moore told the station that the shooting seemed to be an "isolated and random act." Rice, a 21-year-old senior...
Louisiana State University student fatally shot in her vehicle, authorities say
A college student in Louisiana was fatally shot in her vehicle early Friday morning, authorities said. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, died in the shooting that occurred about 2:19 a.m. on the 1500 block of Government Street, according to a statement from Baton Rouge police. “Rice was shot multiple times...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
LSU student found murdered in car early Friday morning in Baton Rouge
A 21-year-old LSU student was found dead Friday morning, shot to death inside a car abandoned on Government Street in Baton Rouge. The body of Allison Rice was discovered around 2:15 am, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
wbrz.com
'I heard the train, then I heard the shots:' LSU student found shot to death in car at Gov't St. railroad crossing
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was gunned down in Downtown East while stopped at a railroad crossing late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, 21-year-old Allison Rice, was found shortly after 2 a.m. on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard. Investigators said she was shot multiple times.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Person detained after crash that killed 1, injured 2 others, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was detained after a deadly crash in which a driver was trying to get away from officers on Monday, Sept. 19. Investigators have not released any names. They said one person was killed and two others were...
brproud.com
BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Suspects crash vehicle during police pursuit; one killed, several others wounded
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Suspects who led authorities on a Monday (September 19) afternoon police pursuit in north Baton Rouge crashed their vehicle in an incident that resulted in one person’s death and left others wounded, police say. The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. near North...
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
brproud.com
5 students face expulsion after large fight at Capitol Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) has issued a statement about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. The fight started with two students but escalated near the end of the first period. EBRPSS says five students could...
wbrz.com
Southern University kicks students out of dorm over brawl, may change campus visitation policy
BATON ROUGE - Multiple students were kicked out of a dorm on Southern University's campus after a massive crowd watched two women get into a brawl outside the building. The video shows the two women throwing punches and rolling around on the ground as onlookers gathered in a circle. The fight went on for nearly a minute with no one stepping in to break it up.
theadvocate.com
Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting
A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49
Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 30 in St. Landry Parish soon after 10:15 a.m. Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
