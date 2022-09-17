ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Ken Wilson
4d ago

THIS...needs to STOP! It's not a matter of guns...it's a matter of peoples lack of respect for the human life. Until peoples mideset changes...no law of banning whatever weapon will help!

Priscilla Harling
4d ago

This nation has a Sin problem. Sin causes those to kill, steal, lie and cheat and many others become affected because of those. Sin is permeating in every state, every race, every gender and every social economic status. Our only help can come from the Lord God.

Beware
4d ago

people can't even get off work these days without looking over your shoulders, these criminals are everywhere folks carry your tool with you , carry your tool

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana

Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dead, teen suspect arrested in Fitzgerald Street shooting

A 36-year-old man is dead and a teen boy is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Fitzgerald Street, the Lafayette Police Department said. Emmanuel Barnes, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 2:19 p.m. Friday as he ran from his home in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street to a nearby store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49

Unrestrained Louisiana 18-Wheeler Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – On September 16, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near milepost 30 in St. Landry Parish soon after 10:15 a.m. Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
NEW IBERIA, LA
