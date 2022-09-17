"The happiness and joy this fossil will bring to visitors is more important to me than any dollar amount," said Art Castillo What started off as a normal day turned extraordinary when a mammoth tooth dating back tens of thousand of years was discovered in Texas. Art Castillo was taking a hike in Waco's Cotton Belt Trail on Sept. 15 when he stumbled upon something remarkable. "I probably come out here probably three times a week," Castillo told local CBS station KHOU. "I'm always looking down to...

WACO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO