Surfer Kalani David Dead at 24 After Suffering Seizure in Water: 'Best Brother I Could Ever Ask For'
Professional surfer and skateboarder Kalani David died at age 24 on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency in the water, the Associated Press reported. David was surfing at Playa Hermosa on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica when "apparently he suffered some kind of epileptic seizure and drowned," the Judicial Investigation Agency told the AP.
Hurricane Fiona Becomes Category 4 Storm as It Heads for Bermuda, Canada While Caribbean Islands Recover
The dangerous storm has already left mass devastation in places like Puerto Rico, which was left entirely without power on Monday Hurricane Fiona continues to strengthen as it barrels toward its next two main targets: Bermuda and Canada. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fiona to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, with its maximum sustained winds reaching 130 mph. "Some additional strengthening" is predicted through Wednesday night. The storm is expected to hit Bermuda late Thursday, with 2 to 4 inches of rain predicted for the island, per the...
La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain’s South Coast
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20 th century celebrity and indulgence. Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt’s continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world’s most desirable locations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005026/en/ Exterior view of La Zambra (Photo: Business Wire)
Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer review – a comic odyssey
Andrew Sean Greer’s Pulitzer-winning 2017 novel Less is a frenetic and often hilarious account of “minor American novelist” Arthur Less navigating zany twists of fate during a series of literary engagements across the globe. Less bounces from Mexico to Morocco to India, jet-setting in a bid to distract himself from romantic turmoil back home. Absurdity and playfulness are the crowd-pleasing hallmarks – and the same is largely true of the follow-up, Less Is Lost.
Curious Otter at Chicago Zoo Tries to Make Friends with Gibbon by Poking and Sniffing Ape
According to a September Facebook post from Illinois' Brookfield Zoo, which the Chicago Zoological Society runs, an eager otter recently introduced themselves to a more cautious gibbon. The two animals crossed paths at the Brookfield Zoo's Tropic Word: Asia habitat, an exhibit that features both small apes known as white-cheeked...
Man Donates Fossil He Found While Hiking That Could Be 50,000 Years Old: 'Money Isn't Everything'
"The happiness and joy this fossil will bring to visitors is more important to me than any dollar amount," said Art Castillo What started off as a normal day turned extraordinary when a mammoth tooth dating back tens of thousand of years was discovered in Texas. Art Castillo was taking a hike in Waco's Cotton Belt Trail on Sept. 15 when he stumbled upon something remarkable. "I probably come out here probably three times a week," Castillo told local CBS station KHOU. "I'm always looking down to...
