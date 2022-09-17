ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JEgz_0hzcZqA400

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore heaped praise on his players after they came back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against League One leaders Ipswich.

Kayden Jackson’s early strike was added to by Dominic Iorfa’s own goal as the visitors took a 2-0 lead into the last 15 minutes.

But George Byers pulled one back before Michael Smith headed in an 89th-minute equaliser.

Moore said: “It was a great finish at the end of a pulsating game. Being two down was not ideal but the pleasing thing for me was the character of the boys. I’m so proud of them.

“Where frustrations could have grown, we kept on and that’s the most pleasing thing for me.

“I just thought that with the way the game was going, there was areas of the pitch that we could exploit.

“The way the boys kept going, it’s another moment where they have showed that character to come back. I couldn’t be any prouder, really.

“We kept on going and we felt that the momentum was with us to perhaps get a winning goal.

“In the end, it was a point shared and I’m pleased for everyone at the football club.”

“I want to give credit to Ipswich. There was one v one battles going all over the pitch. When you look at it, probably on the balance of the play, maybe a draw would have been a fair result.”

An object appeared to be thrown from the crowd at Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton in the aftermath of the visitors taking a 2-0 lead.

Moore added: “I understand the frustrations of the fans, but we’ve just got to remember that throwing objects on the pitch is a potential health hazard for the players and the people on the pitch.

“I’m glad that nobody was hurt with the objects that were thrown. I’m also glad it didn’t deter us from getting a result.

“He (the referee) said that if any more objects were going to be on the pitch, he’d have to abandon and suspend the game because he felt that for the safety of everybody else, it was his duty to do that.

“There are rules that we have to adhere to and hopefully it won’t happen again.”

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was disappointed to only pick up a point.

He said: “One of the overriding emotions at the moment is disappointment because at 2-0 it was such a good performance.

“We executed the game-plan so well and did almost everything that we wanted to do in the game and from there you obviously feel that you deserve and want to go on and win it.

“The goal changed on a set-play and from there it was always going to be a difficult last 20 minutes.

“There’s pride in the performance and how we competed in the game, but disappointment with the lead slipping.

“We have to learn from it and I’m sure we will because the boys are getting better and better.”

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

