ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rhamondre Stevenson ‘very confident’ he can replace Ty Montgomery in passing game

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

“If they call my number, I’ll be ready."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SjXh_0hzcZVov00
Rhamondre Stevenson is ready to take on a bigger role. Doug Murray/AP Photo

The Patriots are already dealing with having to replace a player at a key role.

Running back Ty Montgomery was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury on Tuesday, leaving New England without a clear passing down running back. However, it appears the Patriots have someone who is more than willing to step up in Montgomery’s absence.

Second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson told Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed that he’s “very confident” he can be the Patriots’ third-down running back with Montgomery out for at least the next four games.

“If they call my number, I’ll be ready,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson’s confidence shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. As a rookie, Stevenson was mostly used as just a pure rusher, running for 606 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games. However, he saw very little action in the passing game, catching just 12 passes as Brandon Bolden’s primary third-down back.

With Bolden leaving for Las Vegas in the offseason, Stevenson saw an opportunity to play more snaps. So, he said he worked to improve his skills as a receiver out of the backfield and as a pass-blocker.

Stevenson told Kyed that he learned some things from now retired running back James White and applied them to his offseason training.

“Last year, I was learning more fundamental things, and he was trying to teach me more of the in-depth things,” Stevenson said. “So now I’m still working on fundamentals, but just the things he was teaching me last year, I’m able to put that on the field and realize what he was talking about last year.”

Stevenson detailed that some of those in-depth things that White taught him mostly focused on pass-blocking.

“Just being aware of what the defense is doing,” Stevenson said. “So, just knowing who’s going to blitz and who can blitz on that play. If the star is topped by the safety, you’ve got to be aware of the star. Just being aware.”

White told Kyed that he’s “making huge strides” in his growth as a passing down running back. He’s also not the only Patriots player, old or new, that expressed confidence in Stevenson’s ability to replace Montgomery.

Earlier in the week, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers remarked on Stevenson’s receiving skills.

“When he first got here, just in practice, I saw him catch a seam out of the backfield. And that’s like a James White kind of play, you know what I mean?” Meyers said Wednesday. “But he’ll go out there and give you a dead leg, catch a seam, take one to the crib. He’s a really talented player.”

Longtime Patriots captain Matthew Slater’s noted Stevenson’s growth, too.

“The improvement that I’ve seen from the day that he got here until now is unbelievable. One of the best I’ve seen,” Slater said of Stevenson, to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “That’s a credit to him and his work ethic and the way he’s applied the coaching that he’s gotten. It’s been fun to watch.”

With Montgomery out, Meyers doesn’t expect much to change with Stevenson replacing him.

“I wouldn’t expect a drop-off,” Meyers said. “I really do have a lot of trust in Rhamondre. All of our backfield, they all are really good players, and they all do a lot of things really well. But especially him, too.”

Stevenson got a little work in the passing game in Week 1, playing six snaps on passing plays, per PFF. He recorded two receptions for two yards and only blocked for one play in the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Dolphins.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo

It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Dolphins#American Football#Pro Football Focus
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy