THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC is relocating its corporate headquarters from California to The Woodlands®, Texas, adding to the now 32 businesses that have relocated, moved and expanded into the award-winning community, contributing 522,028 square feet of new office space and 2,000 new residents since 2020.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO