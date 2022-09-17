Read full article on original website
Related
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Arts Council Welcomes New Board Members; Call for Festival Artists; Microgrant Applications Underway
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC) is celebrating the start of a new fiscal year with several new board members, the annual call for Festival Artists, and applications for microgrants for teachers and artists. The four new members of the board include Jordan Buras, Nancy Charbonneau, Debbie Kaschik and Rachel Richmond.
hellowoodlands.com
Woodlands Christian Hosts Cassidy Joined for Hope
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week, the Psychology Club at The Woodlands Christian Academy invited Mrs. Kim Hess, founder of the local non-profit Cassidy Joined for Hope, to speak to high school students. Established in 2016, Cassidy Joined for Hope is focused on teen suicide prevention by providing resources, support and education to schools and communities.
hellowoodlands.com
31 Things to Do in October
Hello Woodlands’ “31 Things To Do” monthly guide highlights events, activities, and things to do this October in The Woodlands and Montgomery County area PLUS ways to give back and support local. Be sure to check back on Hello Woodlands for updates and events!. OCTOBER 2022. FEATURED...
hellowoodlands.com
Conroe ISD Trustees Adopt 2022-23 Budget & Tax Rate
CONROE, TX – The Conroe ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-2023 proposed budget and tax rate at their August meeting. Key objectives of the proposed budget include meeting the needs for the 2022-23 school year, providing a competitive compensation plan, and continued support for maintaining a safe environment for students and staff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hellowoodlands.com
Race to Register for the Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Registration is quickly filling up for the 17th annual Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas race that will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. This highly anticipated event is hosted by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department and will begin at Northshore Park (2505 Lake Woodlands Drive).
hellowoodlands.com
Obagi Cosmeceuticals Relocates Corporate Headquarters from California to The Woodlands, Texas
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC is relocating its corporate headquarters from California to The Woodlands®, Texas, adding to the now 32 businesses that have relocated, moved and expanded into the award-winning community, contributing 522,028 square feet of new office space and 2,000 new residents since 2020.
Comments / 0