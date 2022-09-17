ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Dina Sample Lane Etheridge

Dina Sample Lane Etheridge, 76, of Nags Head, died September 18, 2022 after a long battle with dementia. Dina was born in Richmond, Va. on March 2, 1946 to Roy Winfred Lane and Ina Brothers Lane of Tappahannock, Va. Dina was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband...
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Wesley Jarvis Payne Sr.

Wesley Jarvis Payne Sr., 89, of Wanchese, died September 17, 2022 at home. Mr. Payne was born in Wanchese on August 25, 1933, son of the late Wesley Corbett Payne Sr. and Ida Daniels Payne and the husband of the late Carolyn “Jean” Payne. Survivors include daughter Wilma...
WANCHESE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Speed limit changes in place on NC 12

On Sept. 15, 2022, N.C. Department of Transportation crews changed speed limit signs along sections of NC 12 in several parts of Dare and Currituck counties. The speed limits in areas through Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon and Frisco returned to 45 miles per hour from the seasonal speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Buxton, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nathaniel Muthler represents Tyrrell in Youth Voice Program

Nathaniel Muthler, a ninth grade student and 4-H member, was the Tyrrell County representative for the Youth Voice Program sponsored by the NC Association of County Commissioners and NC State. The program exposes 4-H student leaders from all 100 counties to exercises in government administration. Muthler was joined by Tyrrell...
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Rogallo museum plans shared with Dare Tourism Board

Speaking at the September 15 Dare County Tourism Board meeting, John Harris and Billy Vaughn shared concept plans for a Francis and Gertrude Rogallo museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. The Rogallos invented the flexible wing in 1948, an invention that led to the popular sport of hang gliding.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads schools received false shooting threats, police say

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two schools in Hampton Roads received threats Monday. Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported...
SUFFOLK, VA
Alison Harris
Billy Roberts
Frank Mullen
thecoastlandtimes.com

One person rescued, another dead after glider malfunctions, goes into ocean off Southern Shores

One person was rescued and another has died after an ultra-light glider landed in the ocean off Southern Shores. According to a press release from the Town of Southern Shores, at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, the glider, which was carrying two passengers, malfunctioned and landedintheoceannear the 100 block ofOceanBlvd.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church service canceled

The Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Annual Preaching Service that had been planned for Sunday, September 25 in Columbia has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 risks. “Everybody stay safe and hopefully we’ll see you next year!” stated Mark Bateman, BPBC Preservation Society president. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS...
COLUMBIA, NC
WAVY News 10

Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Clifton Privott. No...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Fried shrimp dinner set for Friday at Bethany United Methodist Church

Bethany United Methodist Church in Wanchese is holding a drive-through style fried shrimp dinner this Friday, September 23 from 4 p.m. until. In addition to fried shrimp, the dinner will have cole slaw, green beans and hush puppies. Bake sale items will also be available. All are welcome. Drive-through will...
WANCHESE, NC
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)

Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Friends of Youth participants attend basic safety/first aid class

Marsha Riibner-Cady, left, owner and lead trainer at Cady CPR Solutions, recently facilitated a basic safety/first aid class for a group of young participants in the Dare County Friends of Youth program. During the class, the youths had a chance to practice CPR on both adult and infant manikins and...
DARE COUNTY, NC

