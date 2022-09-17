Read full article on original website
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge, 76, of Nags Head, died September 18, 2022 after a long battle with dementia. Dina was born in Richmond, Va. on March 2, 1946 to Roy Winfred Lane and Ina Brothers Lane of Tappahannock, Va. Dina was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband...
Wesley Jarvis Payne Sr.
Wesley Jarvis Payne Sr., 89, of Wanchese, died September 17, 2022 at home. Mr. Payne was born in Wanchese on August 25, 1933, son of the late Wesley Corbett Payne Sr. and Ida Daniels Payne and the husband of the late Carolyn “Jean” Payne. Survivors include daughter Wilma...
Speed limit changes in place on NC 12
On Sept. 15, 2022, N.C. Department of Transportation crews changed speed limit signs along sections of NC 12 in several parts of Dare and Currituck counties. The speed limits in areas through Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon and Frisco returned to 45 miles per hour from the seasonal speed limit of 35 miles per hour.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
Body recovered in Sandbridge Beach identified as missing kayaker
Virginia Beach police say the body recovered in Sandbridge on Friday has been identified as the kayaker who was previously reported missing.
Nathaniel Muthler represents Tyrrell in Youth Voice Program
Nathaniel Muthler, a ninth grade student and 4-H member, was the Tyrrell County representative for the Youth Voice Program sponsored by the NC Association of County Commissioners and NC State. The program exposes 4-H student leaders from all 100 counties to exercises in government administration. Muthler was joined by Tyrrell...
Rogallo museum plans shared with Dare Tourism Board
Speaking at the September 15 Dare County Tourism Board meeting, John Harris and Billy Vaughn shared concept plans for a Francis and Gertrude Rogallo museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. The Rogallos invented the flexible wing in 1948, an invention that led to the popular sport of hang gliding.
Hampton Roads schools received false shooting threats, police say
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two schools in Hampton Roads received threats Monday. Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported...
Man convicted in 2017 Newport News double murder
A jury found Amos Arroyo guilty on all charges connected to a domestic double murder in Newport News.
One person rescued, another dead after glider malfunctions, goes into ocean off Southern Shores
One person was rescued and another has died after an ultra-light glider landed in the ocean off Southern Shores. According to a press release from the Town of Southern Shores, at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022, the glider, which was carrying two passengers, malfunctioned and landedintheoceannear the 100 block ofOceanBlvd.
Virginia woman gets 10 years for using New Jersey resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church service canceled
The Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Annual Preaching Service that had been planned for Sunday, September 25 in Columbia has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 risks. “Everybody stay safe and hopefully we’ll see you next year!” stated Mark Bateman, BPBC Preservation Society president. READ ABOUT MORE NEWS...
State Police issue 'Ashanti Alert' for missing 41-year-old Newport News man
Virginia State Police have issued an Ashanti Alert for a missing and endangered 41-year-old Newport News man last seen in August.
Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Clifton Privott. No...
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
Fried shrimp dinner set for Friday at Bethany United Methodist Church
Bethany United Methodist Church in Wanchese is holding a drive-through style fried shrimp dinner this Friday, September 23 from 4 p.m. until. In addition to fried shrimp, the dinner will have cole slaw, green beans and hush puppies. Bake sale items will also be available. All are welcome. Drive-through will...
Police search for Virginia man convicted in death of Cummings' nephew
Police in Virginia are searching for a man found guilty earlier this week of conspiring to kill a college student who was a nephew of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.
Candidate Profile: Tina Vick (Newport News Mayor)
Tina Vick is a candidate for Newport News Mayor. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Friends of Youth participants attend basic safety/first aid class
Marsha Riibner-Cady, left, owner and lead trainer at Cady CPR Solutions, recently facilitated a basic safety/first aid class for a group of young participants in the Dare County Friends of Youth program. During the class, the youths had a chance to practice CPR on both adult and infant manikins and...
