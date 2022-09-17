ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WHIO Dayton

2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

AMBER Alert issued for three Ohio children taken by father, paternal grandmother

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for three Ohio children who were reportedly taken by their father and paternal grandmother. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Kirt Kiser and his mother, 53-year-old Beth Kiser, went missing along with Kirt's three children: 9-year-old Kira Kiser, 8-year-old Kamilia Kiser, and 6-year-old Kian Kiser. The children were reported missing after not attending school Wednesday morning.
GREENVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day six: Witness testimony continues

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's biggest and most complicated murder trial continues Monday as George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom, facing charges for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Last week, the jury heard testimony from witnesses and first responders about the shock of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
High School Football PRO

Hamilton, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lakota West High School football team will have a game with Hamilton on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HAMILTON, OH
moversmakers.org

Top Ohio foundation taps local leader

A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

State legalizes human composting, an alternative to burial, cremation

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN Newsource/KCBS/WKRC) - When people think of compost, piles of rich soil come to mind or collecting table scraps in containers to convert to nutrient rich dirt for the garden. In California, people will soon have something known as human composting. It is an alternative to burial...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cincinnati Herald

Fall Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns today

Support your local restaurants during Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week September 19-25 Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is once again bringing a local dining experience to the Tri-State from September 19-25 with participating restaurants offering dine in and take out options. For a limited time, a collection of restaurants across the region will offer $26, $36 and $46 three-course prix fixe menus with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Restaurant Week will donate $1 for the first 1,000 restaurant week meals served.
CINCINNATI, OH

