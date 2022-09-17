Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell news conference: What he said
Follow along with us as Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell meets with the media in his weekly news conference. MAKING THE GRADEDetroit Lions grades vs. Washington Commanders: Defensive line, coaches excellent in win The Detroit Lions are coming off a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Lions hit the road...
Bruce Arians Could Face Punishment: NFL World Reacts
Bruce Arians official position may reside in the front office, but the former Bucs head coach was on the sideline during Sunday's brawl with the Saints. And according to NBC's Pro Football Talk, he could be getting some mail from the league office. Per PFT: "[The] NFL is working on...
49ers DE Arik Armstead says feel-good Lions lineman regularly calls players N-word
Arik Armstead immediately recognized Lions lineman Dan Skipper despite his previous obscurity.
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Injury Updates: D'Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, Aidan Hutchinson
The Detroit Lions provided a few injury updates, following their Week 2 victory at Ford Field.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh meets with the media in his weekly news conference. The No. 4 Wolverines (3-0) are coming off a 59-0 win over Connecticut on Saturday. U-M will host Maryland this coming Saturday (noon, Fox). MICHAEL COHEN:10 unknowns about Michigan ahead of Big Ten...
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh wants Guinness World Record for QB usage
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team tested even the most loyal fan’s knowledge last Saturday as eight different quarterbacks earned snaps for the Wolverines during their blowout win over UConn. There was J.J. McCarthy, the starter, who completed 15 of 18 passes for...
