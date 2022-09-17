ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Aruvi Free Online

Best sites to watch Aruvi - Last updated on Sep 20, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Aruvi online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Aruvi on this page.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi

Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
Where to Read Vermeil in Gold After the Anime

Vermeil in Gold is a fantasy anime that aired from July to September 2022. Before the series was adapted into an anime by Staple Entertainment, it was originally a manga series illustrated by Yoko Umezu and written by Kota Amana. Now that the anime is over, where can fans read Vermeil in Gold?
RWBY: Ice Queendom Ending Explained

RWBY: Ice Queendom has concluded, bringing things full circle from Volume 1 to the beginning of Volume 2 from the original. So, what exactly happened, and are there implications for the future? Here's the ending of RWBY: Ice Queendom explained. Table of Contents. Do the Characters Remember Their Ordeal?. Will...
Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity

Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel

A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
