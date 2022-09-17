ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Raw Video: Attempt to park sends vehicle through building

By Dusty Ellis
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 11 a.m. today a vehicle was reported having gone through Michaelangelo’s building right next door to Fuentes Cafe downtown.

Fuente’s security camera footage of the crash into Michaelangelo’s

SAPD confirmed the driver of the Chevy Traverse was allegedly attempting to park the vehicle when he gave the vehicle too much gas resulting in it hopping the curb and going through the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A newly inserted light pole was taken down as well.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

