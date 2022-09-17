Raw Video: Attempt to park sends vehicle through building
SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 11 a.m. today a vehicle was reported having gone through Michaelangelo’s building right next door to Fuentes Cafe downtown.
SAPD confirmed the driver of the Chevy Traverse was allegedly attempting to park the vehicle when he gave the vehicle too much gas resulting in it hopping the curb and going through the building.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
