Harrisonburg, VA

C-Ville Weekly

Touch me not

The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Woonsocket Call

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Staunton, VA With Free Washes

THOMASTON, Ga. - September 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Staunton, VA location on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 102 Community Way. To celebrate the grand opening and introduce the Tidal Wave car wash experience...
STAUNTON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction

LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
LURAY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah University formalizes partnership with Netherlands-based esports company

Shenandoah University’s esports program signed a memorandum of understanding with the Amsterdam-based esports and tech company H20 on Friday outlining the ways in which both institutions will work together to provide students a far-reaching educational experience in the fast-growing field. Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D.; SU Provost Cameron...
SHENANDOAH, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

These Cozy Virginia Airbnbs Will Give You All of the Fall Foliage Feels

Engulf yourself in stunning autumn views when you book your next vacation getaway at one of these rental spots. Now is the perfect time to book your ideal fall getaway. Whether you want to spend your days in the mountainous regions of Blue Ridge and Shenandoah or by the water on Chincoteague Island or at Lake Anna, these six charming Airbnbs will allow you to kick back and relax by the colorful falling leaves, crisp woods, or by the autumnal lakeside shore.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Clerk’s Office chooses Bridgewater College senior for fall intern

India Manning of Martinsville was named intern to the Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court for fall 2022. Manning, a senior at Bridgewater College, is majoring in Psychology and minoring in Crime and Justice. She is the seventh group of students selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Bridgewater College in top 200 of Liberal Arts Colleges

Bridgewater College is in the top 200 of U.S. News and World Report’s top liberal arts colleges in the United States for 2022-2023. The college is recognized as an institution “in the field of educating the whole person and providing a well-rounded educational experience,” according to a press release, and is on the list year after year.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
SHENANDOAH, VA
theriver953.com

Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats

Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
NBC 29 News

Changes heading our way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90. Conditions will be pleasant tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and scattered showers and a rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect a major league cool down behind the front for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

