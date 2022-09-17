Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Virginia You Must SeeTravel MavenVirginia State
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenVerona, VA
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStaunton, VA
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
Augusta Free Press
Do you believe in magic? Staunton, set for annual Queen City Mischief & Magic, does
This weekend the City of Staunton will be known as Hogsmeade as Wizards and Muggles gather for the seventh annual Queen City Mischief & Magic. This year’s theme is “Welcome Home,” with a subtheme of “Beware of Low-Flying Owls.”. Sarah Lynch founded the weekend event in...
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
Woonsocket Call
Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Staunton, VA With Free Washes
THOMASTON, Ga. - September 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Staunton, VA location on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 102 Community Way. To celebrate the grand opening and introduce the Tidal Wave car wash experience...
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Fashion Square gets new owner, multiple shootings, and more
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pagevalleynews.com
Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction
LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah Valley tech users and creators asked to weigh in on future of SVTC
The Shenandoah Valley Technology Council is seeking your input as they plan their future. On Thursday, the group is hosting a luncheon at The Wood Grill in Harrisonburg from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. You are invited to join the conversation as board members explore their next steps with Nicky...
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah University formalizes partnership with Netherlands-based esports company
Shenandoah University’s esports program signed a memorandum of understanding with the Amsterdam-based esports and tech company H20 on Friday outlining the ways in which both institutions will work together to provide students a far-reaching educational experience in the fast-growing field. Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D.; SU Provost Cameron...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Cozy Virginia Airbnbs Will Give You All of the Fall Foliage Feels
Engulf yourself in stunning autumn views when you book your next vacation getaway at one of these rental spots. Now is the perfect time to book your ideal fall getaway. Whether you want to spend your days in the mountainous regions of Blue Ridge and Shenandoah or by the water on Chincoteague Island or at Lake Anna, these six charming Airbnbs will allow you to kick back and relax by the colorful falling leaves, crisp woods, or by the autumnal lakeside shore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Clerk’s Office chooses Bridgewater College senior for fall intern
India Manning of Martinsville was named intern to the Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court for fall 2022. Manning, a senior at Bridgewater College, is majoring in Psychology and minoring in Crime and Justice. She is the seventh group of students selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program.
Augusta Free Press
Bridgewater College in top 200 of Liberal Arts Colleges
Bridgewater College is in the top 200 of U.S. News and World Report’s top liberal arts colleges in the United States for 2022-2023. The college is recognized as an institution “in the field of educating the whole person and providing a well-rounded educational experience,” according to a press release, and is on the list year after year.
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
Augusta Free Press
‘Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott’ returns tonight with special guest Chico Bennett Jr.
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. “Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott” returns on Tuesday live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsvaonline.com
He knew the Queen. A Rockingham County vet talks about meeting her majesty.
9/18/22 by Frank Wilt It would be a remarkable story if you could say you met the Queen of England. …. Question: What is the name of England’s national flower? Answer: Tudor Rose – It traces its origins to the War…. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Question: There are...
pagevalleynews.com
Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
WSLS
Early in-person voting begins Friday in Virginia, same-day registration new this year
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It is that time of year again in Virginia. Most of the election process is the same as it has been in previous years, but there are a few new things the state is introducing this year. For starters, you can now register to vote...
theriver953.com
Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats
Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
Augusta Free Press
$100k grant to Augusta Regional Dental Clinic will treat nearly 1,000 low-income patients
The Virginia Healthcare Foundation has awarded at $100,000 grant to the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic to provide affordable dental care to low-income residents. According to a news release, many low-income residents in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County struggle to find providers who accept Medicaid or options they can afford. “We...
Virginia schools received fake threats. What happens to those responsible?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two high schools in Loudoun County received active shooter threats on Monday. School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel responded and found those claims were false. They were not the only ones. In addition to Loudoun Valley High School and Loudoun County High School, Washington-Liberty High School […]
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
NBC 29 News
Changes heading our way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90. Conditions will be pleasant tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and scattered showers and a rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect a major league cool down behind the front for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Comments / 0