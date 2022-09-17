Calhoun Journal

September 17, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – On September 23rd and 24th the Dixie District Fall Convention 2022 will be held at the Oxford Performing Arts Center from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The Dixie District BHS is hosting this event and tickets are available. Dixie District Fall Convention 2022. Who is the Dixie District BHS? The Dixie District supports barbershop chapters and quartets in eastern Arkansas and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Int’l Chorus Prelims

Mid-Winter Senior Chorus &. Quartet Prelims

Dixie District Quartet Contest

$60 Full Registration

$20 Friday Night Quartet Semi-Final Session Only Ticket – not for competitors

$20 Saturday Morning Chorus Session Only Ticket- not for competitors

$25 Saturday Night Quartet Final & Show of Champions Session Only Ticket – not for competitors

*Family registration is also available.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

