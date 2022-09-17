Tampa police investigating car found in Hillsborough River

[ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]

The Tampa Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a vehicle that was found partly submerged in the Hillsborough River Saturday afternoon.

Investigators and members of the agency’s dive team were sent to the Temple Crest area — a residential, riverfront neighborhood near Tampa’s Busch Gardens theme park — after a vehicle was spotted in the water near the intersection of Riverview Drive and North Renfrow Place, the agency said.

At the corner of the two streets is a small park where the public can access the river.

Police are still seeking answers on how the silver-colored sedan ended up in the river and if anyone was injured in the process.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or use the TIP411 mobile app.