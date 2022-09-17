Baltimore organizations and residents participate in National Cleanup Day

Many dedicated residents picked up rakes, shovels, brooms and power trimmers this morning and set about beautifying a blighted green space in Brooklyn as part of National Cleanup Day.

Throughout the United States, National Cleanup Day participants beautify local parks, trails, beaches, mountains and open spaces.

In Baltimore, residents and partner organizations joined forces in a cleaning, landscaping and planting project at 502 E. Patapso Avenue, in Brooklyn.

WIN Waste Innovations spearheaded the Charm City effort in coordination with several other community organizations and businesses: Concerned Citizens for a Better Brooklyn, Division Street Landscaping, Beloved Community Services Corporation, Action Baybrook, Grow Home and Williams Hunter Construction Services.

“National Cleanup Day is the perfect opportunity to join with other organizations and individuals that want to clear our neighborhoods of litter and enhance Baltimore’s community green spaces,” said WIN Waste Innovations Director of Communications, Community Engagement & Marketing Mary Urban. “Today’s effort is part of a weekly citywide cleanup program we sponsor with numerous neighborhood partners to reduce trash and promote more sustainable green space in communities throughout Baltimore.”

Today's cleanup are part of WIN Waste's commitment to invest more than $750,000 each year in community-building, beautification and and sustainability projects throughout Baltimore.