dayton.com
Check it out: Springfield’s jazz orchestra opener to salute local, Ohio jazz legends
The Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra will kick off its third season with a nod to the Champion City and other Ohio musicians. Saturday’s show, “Hometown Heroes,” is a salute to jazz legends who lived here or passed this way at 7:30 p.m. at the John Legend Theater.
dayton.com
TODAY: 10-year-old Dayton dancer to appear on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
Indy Bugg, a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton, will appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing today at 3 p.m. Bugg, dancing since she was a toddler, shares her moves that are full of personality and passion on Instagram with over 320K followers. “Indy melts Jennifer’s heart with her...
dayton.com
Taco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in Wright-Dunbar
A new upscale barbershop offering professional grooming and cosmetology services is opening next month in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District. “Lux Barber Lounge aims to provide a safe, fun atmosphere along with the best haircuts in the area,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc., in a release.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best coffee shop? Here are the finalists
Best of Dayton voting has been heated in the first two weeks, and Best Coffee Shop has already seen a large amount of voting. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate...
dayton247now.com
City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
dayton.com
Area resident to compete on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’: ‘I came home a different person’
Mindy Shea, an executive chef from Carlisle living in West Chester, is competing on Season 21 of “Hell’s Kitchen” Battle of the Ages, premiering Thursday, Sept. 29 on FOX. Looking back on where she was two years ago, she told Dayton.com she never would have thought she...
Ukrainian family comes to Dayton all thanks to local detective
“My fiance says I didn’t go there to train him, I went there to meet him,” said Det. Roberts.
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
spectrumnews1.com
Springfield’s newest farm hopes to grow sustainable greens year-round
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — September usually means the gardening season is coming to a close for most growers, but at a new Springfield farm, things are just getting off the ground. In the first few weeks of the month, Square Roots harvested its first batch of greens and herbs, set...
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
dayton.com
TELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?
That’s a question asked by many newcomers to the area. They want to try a signature food that’s uniquely Dayton, something that’s just not the same anywhere else. For example: Cincinnati has Skyline Chili. Philadelphia has Philly Cheesesteak. Chicago has deep-dish pizza. You know you’re going to seek out the best of these dishes when you’re in those cities.
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
dayton247now.com
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
miamivalleytoday.com
Stanely retires from Troy Fire after 29 years
TROY — Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley has retired from the Troy Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. “Even though this job has had its difficulties, there were a lot of bright days,” said Stanley. “Giving back to this community and helping people out has been great and it just makes you feel really good.”
Sidney Daily News
Civil War come to life in Tawawa Park
A Confederate soldier fires on the advancing Union troops during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Union troops have taken the Zenas King bridge during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Mari Seitz, Grove City, displays some of...
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Fox 19
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
wnewsj.com
Going down: First of 3 blighted houses
WILMINGTON — The demolition of three houses in the City of Wilmington got underway Wednesday beginning at 139 A St. by Young’s Excavating & Lawncare. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant — received by the Clinton County Land Bank/Regional Planning Commission — as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential and commercial buildings.
