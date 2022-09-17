ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Taco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in Wright-Dunbar

A new upscale barbershop offering professional grooming and cosmetology services is opening next month in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District. “Lux Barber Lounge aims to provide a safe, fun atmosphere along with the best haircuts in the area,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc., in a release.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City frees historic district of eyesore, obstacle for investors

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A building in a historic neighborhood bordering downtown Dayton has been demolished. The project likely will lead to more development in the district. “We’ve had developers that chose not to invest in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District because nothing was being done with...
DAYTON, OH
golfcourseindustry.com

Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility

Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
DAYTON, OH
consistentlycurious.com

19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio

Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
TROY, OH
roadtirement.com

Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill

East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

TELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?

That’s a question asked by many newcomers to the area. They want to try a signature food that’s uniquely Dayton, something that’s just not the same anywhere else. For example: Cincinnati has Skyline Chili. Philadelphia has Philly Cheesesteak. Chicago has deep-dish pizza. You know you’re going to seek out the best of these dishes when you’re in those cities.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
dayton247now.com

People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Stanely retires from Troy Fire after 29 years

TROY — Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley has retired from the Troy Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. “Even though this job has had its difficulties, there were a lot of bright days,” said Stanley. “Giving back to this community and helping people out has been great and it just makes you feel really good.”
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Civil War come to life in Tawawa Park

A Confederate soldier fires on the advancing Union troops during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Union troops have taken the Zenas King bridge during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Mari Seitz, Grove City, displays some of...
SIDNEY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Going down: First of 3 blighted houses

WILMINGTON — The demolition of three houses in the City of Wilmington got underway Wednesday beginning at 139 A St. by Young’s Excavating & Lawncare. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant — received by the Clinton County Land Bank/Regional Planning Commission — as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential and commercial buildings.
WILMINGTON, OH

