Why Alaska uses ranked choice voting and what we know about how it affects elections

Lori Barker
4d ago
I hate the rank voting. When my candidate does not win my vote should be voided, not go to another candidate I don't want in office.
13
Ken Wolff
3d ago
There was nothing wrong with one person, one vote? It’s criminals, like Murkowski and Democrats throwing the elections with this dumb ranked voting. They knew the people wouldn’t know what happened! Alaska blue? Alaskans, got the wool pulled over their eyes!
6
Tony D
4d ago
Because Lisa mccawski crew push for years ago. To be on the ballot. She should step dow Alaska really didn't know what it was about. Funny how it passed on the 6th day of counting. Being way behind. Thank God come November Matt Sue Valley will hand recount All the votes. Alaska only vote one!!!
7
