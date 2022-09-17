Read full article on original website
Colorado Police Messed Up Big Time: Patrol Car Hit By Train with Woman Inside
Ignorance of the law is not an excuse for breaking it, but we'll see if the same standard applies when it comes to one Colorado officer. According to a report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an investigation has been opened after a Colorado officer's squad car was hit by a train with a woman who had been recently detained still inside.
Summit Daily News
Vehicle versus bicycle accident closes Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is made available. An accident reportedly involving a bicyclist has shut down both directions of Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the accident likely involves an accident between...
Victims of mid-air plane collision that killed 3 in Colorado identified
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The three men killed in a mid-air collision involving two planes on Saturday morning in Colorado were identified Monday morning. According to KDVR, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified those killed as follows:. Daniel Wilmoth, 22. Samuel Fisher, 23. Henry Butler, 69. A single-engine...
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
4 commercial trucks destroyed in Loveland fire
Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is investigating a fire that completely destroyed four commercial trucks on Tuesday morning.
broomfieldleader.com
Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville
Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
KKTV
Woman seriously hurt after train hits police cruiser in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman in police custody was seriously injured when a law enforcement vehicle collided with a train. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the woman had been detained on suspicion of road rage following a traffic stop on the night of Sept. 16. She was believed to be involved an incident in Fort Lupton involving a driver with a gun, and was found up the road in Platteville at Highway 85 and County Road 36. A Platteville officer pulled the woman over. CBI says she stopped just past the railroad tracks and the officer pulled in behind her -- right on the train tracks.
Police ask public for help following disappearance of "avid hiker" in Colorado
The Littleton Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 23-year-old that was last seen on September 18 in Castle Rock, Colorado. Catherine Hay was seen around 9 AM on Sunday morning in the Meadows neighborhood. She drives a blue 2019 Chevy Trax with license plate BSBB62.
Rodents spark wildfire in Waterton Canyon
A fire that burned about a half acre of land near the Strontia Springs Dam early Wednesday morning was caused by rodents that chewed through wires.
Man arrested in deadly crash that killed Weld County deputy
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a deputy on Sunday.
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
Hiker who died on Longs Peak identified
Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park identified the hiker that died after near the Keyhole Route of the Longs Peak ascent as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster.
cpr.org
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin
AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
KKTV
WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main. Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
KKTV
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect found following manhunt
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. “Alexis was a...
KKTV
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.
Three people were killed after two small planes collided in the sky near Denver
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The NTSB said a preliminary report would be released in about 15 days.
