WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman in police custody was seriously injured when a law enforcement vehicle collided with a train. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the woman had been detained on suspicion of road rage following a traffic stop on the night of Sept. 16. She was believed to be involved an incident in Fort Lupton involving a driver with a gun, and was found up the road in Platteville at Highway 85 and County Road 36. A Platteville officer pulled the woman over. CBI says she stopped just past the railroad tracks and the officer pulled in behind her -- right on the train tracks.

FORT LUPTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO