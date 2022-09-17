ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
Longmont, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Longmont, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
PLATTEVILLE, CO
KKTV

Woman seriously hurt after train hits police cruiser in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman in police custody was seriously injured when a law enforcement vehicle collided with a train. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the woman had been detained on suspicion of road rage following a traffic stop on the night of Sept. 16. She was believed to be involved an incident in Fort Lupton involving a driver with a gun, and was found up the road in Platteville at Highway 85 and County Road 36. A Platteville officer pulled the woman over. CBI says she stopped just past the railroad tracks and the officer pulled in behind her -- right on the train tracks.
FORT LUPTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#Colorado State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Boulder County Sheriff#Boulder Rural Rescue
OutThere Colorado

Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
cpr.org

Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main. Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KKTV

Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.
WELD COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy