WYTV.com
Everyday people in the Valley honored for heroic acts
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – When you think of a hero, you may think of Spiderman or Batman. But oftentimes, there are heroes in your life you see on an everyday basis without realizing it. On Tuesday, some of those local heroes were recognized by the American Red Cross of Greater Akron and the Mahoning Valley.
WYTV.com
Revitalization projects in Sharon receive ARP funds
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – About $800,000 in American Rescue Plan funds is being awarded to projects in Sharon. Eleven projects will be funded “to continue moving city revitalization forward,” according to city manager Bob Fiscus. The projects include a riverfront entertainment complex at Quaker Steak & Lube,...
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
Local school’s Homecoming football game canceled; last-minute replacement ‘unlikely’
The game was canceled "due to circumstances beyond their control."
WFMJ.com
Mercy Health Youngstown to host hiring event September 24
Mercy Health Youngstown will be hosting a hiring open house event on Saturday, September 24 for a variety of positions. The event will take place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in the Finnegan Auditorium (1044, Belmont, Ave., Youngstown). In addition, from 8:30 a.m....
WYTV.com
Local member of International Association of Firefighters honored
(WKBN) – A Warren firefighter who lost his life almost two years ago was finally honored for his sacrifice. Lieutenant Don Beauchene, Jr. was recognized this weekend during the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The service honors members of the International Association of Firefighters who lost...
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero spreads awareness of ovarian cancer
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates her time to spreading awareness for ovarian cancer, which is known as the “silent killer” because it is difficult to diagnose early. Erin Flanagan Lonsway, the executive director of the Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation, accepted her Hometown...
WYTV.com
YSU faculty union denounces possible cuts to 11 departments
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of Youngtown State University’s faculty union, Mark Vopat, has released a statement saying the union denounces the possibility of cuts to 11 academic programs. This comes after 26 programs were discontinued last year. Vopat said, “It’s impossible to overstate how much chaos...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Photos: Castle for sale in Ohio
You could own your own castle in Cleveland! Or, at least a home that looks a lot like a castle.
WYTV.com
Local businesses chosen for YBI ‘shark’ contest
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio —The Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) announced the five companies pitching at 2022 Shark Tank, a contest based on ABC’s Shark Tank series. YBI received over 75 applicants who pitched ideas for their businesses. A panel will explore and judge the ideas with all the businesses gaining exposure and possible investment.
WFMJ.com
Oktoberfest to return for seventh year in downtown Warren
Oktoberfest on the Square is coming back to Courthouse Square in Downtown Warren for its seventh year on Saturday, September 24. The festivities will take place in Courthouse Square from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. 22 local businesses, six local restaurants and six Ohio breweries will be joining together for the event.
WYTV.com
YSU could face more department cuts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a memo sent on Monday to Youngstown State University’s faculty, Provost Brien Smith listed 11 departments where cuts could be made. The cuts would make up for money lost from a 4 percent decrease in full-time enrollment. The following departments are on the...
WYTV.com
Gold album artist to play Stambaugh
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A performer with a career spanning 50 years is scheduled to play the concert hall at Stambaugh Auditorium. Engelbert Humperdinck will take the stage December 14 at 7:30 p.m. Humperdinck has sold over 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, earned four...
wksu.org
Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River
It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
WYTV.com
Country music stars coming to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two country music artists will be coming to Youngstown next spring. According to a press release, Cody Johnson and Randy Houser will be performing at the Covelli Centre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023. Johnson was recently nominated for four Country Music Awards (CMA) including Male...
usalaxmagazine.com
Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State
Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
Grand opening of local Warner Bros. museum set
The grand opening of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum is set for early October.
Two injured in crash at Youngstown intersection
Officers said that both vehicles sustained front end damage.
