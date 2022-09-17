ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Everyday people in the Valley honored for heroic acts

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – When you think of a hero, you may think of Spiderman or Batman. But oftentimes, there are heroes in your life you see on an everyday basis without realizing it. On Tuesday, some of those local heroes were recognized by the American Red Cross of Greater Akron and the Mahoning Valley.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Revitalization projects in Sharon receive ARP funds

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – About $800,000 in American Rescue Plan funds is being awarded to projects in Sharon. Eleven projects will be funded “to continue moving city revitalization forward,” according to city manager Bob Fiscus. The projects include a riverfront entertainment complex at Quaker Steak & Lube,...
SHARON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Newton Falls, OH
Sports
City
Newton Falls, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercy Health Youngstown to host hiring event September 24

Mercy Health Youngstown will be hosting a hiring open house event on Saturday, September 24 for a variety of positions. The event will take place on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in the Finnegan Auditorium (1044, Belmont, Ave., Youngstown). In addition, from 8:30 a.m....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local member of International Association of Firefighters honored

(WKBN) – A Warren firefighter who lost his life almost two years ago was finally honored for his sacrifice. Lieutenant Don Beauchene, Jr. was recognized this weekend during the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The service honors members of the International Association of Firefighters who lost...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero spreads awareness of ovarian cancer

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates her time to spreading awareness for ovarian cancer, which is known as the “silent killer” because it is difficult to diagnose early. Erin Flanagan Lonsway, the executive director of the Rose Mary Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation, accepted her Hometown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earnie Shavers
WYTV.com

YSU faculty union denounces possible cuts to 11 departments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of Youngtown State University’s faculty union, Mark Vopat, has released a statement saying the union denounces the possibility of cuts to 11 academic programs. This comes after 26 programs were discontinued last year. Vopat said, “It’s impossible to overstate how much chaos...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
WYTV.com

Local businesses chosen for YBI ‘shark’ contest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio —The Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) announced the five companies pitching at 2022 Shark Tank, a contest based on ABC’s Shark Tank series. YBI received over 75 applicants who pitched ideas for their businesses. A panel will explore and judge the ideas with all the businesses gaining exposure and possible investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Matches#Combat
WFMJ.com

Oktoberfest to return for seventh year in downtown Warren

Oktoberfest on the Square is coming back to Courthouse Square in Downtown Warren for its seventh year on Saturday, September 24. The festivities will take place in Courthouse Square from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. 22 local businesses, six local restaurants and six Ohio breweries will be joining together for the event.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

YSU could face more department cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a memo sent on Monday to Youngstown State University’s faculty, Provost Brien Smith listed 11 departments where cuts could be made. The cuts would make up for money lost from a 4 percent decrease in full-time enrollment. The following departments are on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Gold album artist to play Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A performer with a career spanning 50 years is scheduled to play the concert hall at Stambaugh Auditorium. Engelbert Humperdinck will take the stage December 14 at 7:30 p.m. Humperdinck has sold over 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, earned four...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wksu.org

Undam(n)ing the Mahoning River

It’s a beautiful summer afternoon in Hillsville, Pennsylvania. I’m paddling my kayak downstream through gentle rapids. A thick forest of sycamore, maple and eastern cottonwood line each side of the riverbank, interrupted in some places by narrow beaches of rocks, shells and sea glass. In other places, the bank is so eroded the trees appear to be growing sideways, like they’re trying to create a canopy.
HILLSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WYTV.com

Country music stars coming to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two country music artists will be coming to Youngstown next spring. According to a press release, Cody Johnson and Randy Houser will be performing at the Covelli Centre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023. Johnson was recently nominated for four Country Music Awards (CMA) including Male...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
usalaxmagazine.com

Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State

Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy