Jensen Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

1 hurt in rollover crash on C.R. 510

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was injured in a rollover crash that briefly closed all lanes along County Road 510 Tuesday, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 8600 block of C.R. 510, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Two adults were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
boatingindustry.com

Integra acquires Jenson Beach Marina

Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments (Integra), under its “Integra Marinas” platform, with investment partner, BLG Capital Advisors, announced the acquisition of Four Fish Inn and Marina in Jensen Beach, Florida. This news marks the company’s entrance into the Martin County market and continued growth trajectory as a prominent player in the marina sector.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.999 Million Riverfront West Indies Design Home in Vero Beach is A Truly Masterpiece of Sophistication

The Home in Vero Beach, a West Indies estate with unparalleled in age, quality, design and location offering amazing, unencumbered sunsets across the river is now available for sale. This house located at 1355 Sunset Point Ln, Vero Beach, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Karen E Gaskill (Phone: 772-559-5567) at Coldwell Banker Paradise for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

2 men steal TV from Walmart before going to Taco Bell

What did two men do after trying to steal a 75-inch television at the Walmart store in Sebastian, Florida? They went next door to Taco Bell. The Sebastian Police Department received a call from a store employee about two men who tried to load a large television in a black Cadillac Escalade, which fell out as they drove away.
SEBASTIAN, FL

