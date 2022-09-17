Read full article on original website
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022L. CaneStuart, FL
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
Palm Beach County Community Cracking Down On Semis Parked At Home
Some residents of The Acreage are upset that code enforcement is starting to push back on homeowners who are parking big rigs on their property.
Crash involving tractor-trailer causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
1 hurt in rollover crash on C.R. 510
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was injured in a rollover crash that briefly closed all lanes along County Road 510 Tuesday, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 8600 block of C.R. 510, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Two adults were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
Mulch fire continues to burn; 20 million gallons of water delivered
This week could mark a major turning point in the fight against the Port St. Lucie mulch fire. The blaze began nearly a month ago when St. Lucie County Fire District Chief Nate Spera said lightning struck the area. As of Monday, more than 20 million gallons of water from...
'Shocked and Confused': Vero Beach church scandal leaves locals speechless
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach residents are on edge about the Holy Cross Catholic Church in wake of an alleged embezzlement scandal by staff members, as our Luli Ortiz first reported on Tuesday. Multiple locals shared similar sentiments today of shock and disbelief and the church has...
Lake Worth Beach repeals 2 panhandling ordinances
The City of Lake Worth Beach is stepping back on two panhandling ordinances over concerns of litigation.
Palm Beach Gardens man arrested for abusing bird on threatened species list
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens man appeared in front of a judge Tuesday morning after being arrested for abusing a bird that is on the threatened species list in Florida. Michael Bochicchio is accused of torturing a sandhill crane. He is facing two misdemeanor counts...
Deputies searching for St. Lucie County man missing after Uber ride
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man they say is on pretrial release and has not been seen after taking an Uber ride to a Port St. Lucie location.
Integra acquires Jenson Beach Marina
Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments (Integra), under its “Integra Marinas” platform, with investment partner, BLG Capital Advisors, announced the acquisition of Four Fish Inn and Marina in Jensen Beach, Florida. This news marks the company’s entrance into the Martin County market and continued growth trajectory as a prominent player in the marina sector.
Sheriff provides details of deputy-involved shooting incident at Martin County school
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder provided details of an investigation into an incident involving a Martin County Deputy, who accidentally fired a shot inside the Treasure Coast Classical Academy, a charter school in Stuart, yesterday afternoon. Fortunately, nobody was injured. The sheriff says...
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Smuggling investigation ongoing after 11 migrants land on Jensen Beach Tuesday
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. U.S. Border Patrol agents are investigating after 11 migrants landed at Jensen Beach Tuesday morning. Law enforcement responded and migrants from Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Georgia were taken into custody. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from...
This $6.999 Million Riverfront West Indies Design Home in Vero Beach is A Truly Masterpiece of Sophistication
The Home in Vero Beach, a West Indies estate with unparalleled in age, quality, design and location offering amazing, unencumbered sunsets across the river is now available for sale. This house located at 1355 Sunset Point Ln, Vero Beach, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Karen E Gaskill (Phone: 772-559-5567) at Coldwell Banker Paradise for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Vero Beach.
2 men steal TV from Walmart before going to Taco Bell
What did two men do after trying to steal a 75-inch television at the Walmart store in Sebastian, Florida? They went next door to Taco Bell. The Sebastian Police Department received a call from a store employee about two men who tried to load a large television in a black Cadillac Escalade, which fell out as they drove away.
'We got him back': Delray Beach firefighters described how they helped save man in cardiac arrest
HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla. — First responders don't hesitate to help when called upon, and once their service is complete, they may never cross paths with their victims or patients again. A South Florida man reached out to those who helped save his life and let them know just how...
EXCLUSIVE: video shows St. Lucie Co sheriff's deputy shooting man in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — New video shows aSt. Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy shooting a man as he ran away on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce earlier this month. The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Dylan De Reivera. Investigators said a deputy initially encountered...
