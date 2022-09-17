ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 21

Rusty Walters
4d ago

WHY ??? This kind of crap at taxpayer expense is NO WHERE TO BE FOUND in her job description or authority !!!

Reply
17
Clayton Clouse
4d ago

so they say climate is in jeopardy and create a giant carbon footprint to fly halfway around the world

Reply
14
Sweet As Sin Scent Shop Melissa
4d ago

Blowing more taxpayer money for her vacations

Reply
16
Related
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Alen Simonyan
Person
Anna Eshoo
Person
Nikol Pashinyan
Person
Jackie Speier
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene launches 10-minute rant about being asked to help Ukraine as Putin raises nuclear threat

Marjorie Taylor Greene filmed a 10-minute rant complaining that she was being asked to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.The Georgia lawmaker’s bizarre video from her congressional office came as Vladimir Putin announced the call-up of 300,000 Russian reservists and hinted he would think about using nuclear weapons.But the QAnon-supporting congresswoman was more worried that a Ukrainian lobbyist had visited her office and left a letter, and a used Russian shell.The right-wing politician told her followers that unlike Joe Biden she did not care about Ukraine’s border.“There is a country’s border that he (Biden) cares about and it...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilian Casualties#Government Of Armenia#Osce Minsk Chair#Nagorno Karabakh#Russian#Armenian#Azeri#The U S Embassy
Daily Mail

Border crisis laid bare: Eerie night vision footage shows more than 500 people marching into Texas over one night - while 2,500 miles away liberal Martha's Vineyard melted down over just 50 migrants

Shocking night vision footage shows the moment more than 500 migrants sneaked across the southern border into Texas - despite Kamala Harris claiming it was 'secure'. The jaw-dropping thermal imaging video showed sprawling lines of people queuing in Mexico before slowly making their way into Eagle Pass overnight. The three...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Hundreds arrested as Russians protest Putin’s call to mobilise troops

Protests have broken out across several cities in Russia, including the capital Moscow, after Vladimir Putin announced he was mobilising troops for the war in Ukraine.Demonstrators shouting “No war!” and “send Putin to the trenches!” took to the streets in the capital and there were reports of protests in other places, including the Siberian cities of Ulan-Ude and Tomsk, as well as Khabarovsk close to the Chinese border, according to Avtozak, a Russian group that monitors protests. In Novosibirsk, videos showed people chanting: “I don’t want to die for Putin or for you!”. There were also reports of protests...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Russia
Fox News

PBS reporter: 'Doesn’t look good' that White House officials must act as Biden's 'translators' after he speaks

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez said that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other administration officials are acting as "translators" for President Biden during her appearance on CNN's "Inside Politics with John King." Barron-Lopez argued that Biden's remarks on CBS's "60 Minutes" this past weekend, in which he declared that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’

MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death." MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. Fiorentini slammed...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

White House ridiculed after walking back Biden’s statement that pandemic is over: ‘He is not in charge’

Twitter users expressed confusion and outright mockery after the White House walked back President Biden’s assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over." Biden made his remarks during his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, his first interview with an American TV journalist in over 200 days. When asked about the state of the U.S.’s fight against the pandemic, Biden told CBS correspondent Scott Pelley, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's -- but the pandemic is over."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

792K+
Followers
182K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy