ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Academy Admits Oscar Show Needs To Be “Reinvigorated”, Sets Eight-Point Plan In Motion At AMPAS Membership Meeting

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzP3O_0hzcVSbG00

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ new CEO Bill Kramer explicitly acknowledged there are fixes that need to be made in the annual Oscars show and process and promised to address them while speaking at Saturday morning’s AMPAS membership meeting held in-person at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles as well as virtually for members worldwide.

“Clearly there is a need to reinvigorate the show and we are hard at work with our great partners at Disney-ABC on this,” Kramer told the members, and then as part of a PowerPoint presentation listed eight areas they are addressing so far. That list includes, as Deadline just announced, the naming of veteran live television and awards show producers to run the show, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner , who have collectively won numerous Emmys for their work including 21 Tony Awards shows.

The points Kramer and new AMPAS president Janet Yang emphasized in moving the show to a position of “power, honorability, and importance” were:

    • Hiring producing teams who are accountable to the Academy and creating a dedicated team within the Academy solely focused on the Awards
    • Determining how to best honor all craft areas on air
    • Focusing on a love and reverence for film
    • Creating an emotional investment in the nominees
    • Exploring extensions of the show on streaming
    • Continuing the theatrical requirement for eligibility
    • Making the red carpet an event
    • Continuing to prioritize sustainability, access, inclusion, and representation

As to that second point regarding honoring “all craft areas” on air — a bone of contention that led to great distress earlier this year at the 94th Oscars when the decision was made to present eight shall we say, less glamorous awards mainly for crafts in a pre-show and then edited and rolled into the live broadcast — the pair made this promise: “Determining how to best honor all craft areas on air; so many of you wrote in with questions about this and we are hard at work with our producers and Disney-ABC.”

I had heard they have no intention of repeating that “experiment” as was originally described to me by former CEO Dawn Hudson and past president David Rubin (both left the door open to further changes in the future), but at today’s meeting they made no explicit promise to completely go back to the way it has been in the past. Ratings were up from the pandemic-affected 93rd show for the 94th Oscars, but still rank among the lowest-rated Oscar shows ever, and the hope that shortening craft category presentations would bring the show in on time did not work out. It was one of the longest Academy Awards ever in fact, so stay tuned for further updates as plans for the 2023 show progress.

And as for the commitment to continuing the theatrical requirement for eligibility, sources have told Deadline that is one area of particular concern within the Producers Branch, and AMPAS is working on an effort to solidify just what that requirement should be going forward.

At the meeting, Yang reiterated leadership’s commitment to the members. “We are a members-first organization; members are our superpower, and we are prioritizing the needs of our Academy members,” she said, confirming AMPAS now has 10,627 members around the globe (34% identify as women, 19% are from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 23% live outside of the U.S.). They said they would continue to make the latter group feel “connected” to the Academy.

Both talked about their vision for the organization, and that included galvanizing the global film community and membership to become a unifying force in the industry; building a sustainable organization with a diversified base of support; building enthusiasm for movies in general; celebrating and preserving the collaborative artistry of moviemaking; and helping envision a new, inclusive and equitable future for the industry.

More specifically:

Diversifying support and revenue and building a sustainable long term budget which includes a new office of revenue and business development which will, among other things  explore the expansion of the Academy’s digital screening room, licensing possibilities, new sponsorships, and other philanthropic fundraising opportunities.

Finding new ways to further engage with members, these mass meetings being just one way

Advancing understanding and preservation of cinema

Advancing their own inclusion and sustainability initiatives

Helping to develop a new generation of diverse filmmaking talent

Creating clarity and efficiency in the AMPAS organizational structure (something Kramer dove into the minute he took over)

Evolving the “brand”

On the sometimes controversial “inclusion and sustainability” initiatives mentioned above, Kramer and Yang listed various aspects of it and clarified its status. “It has been a collaborative process with the industry and we’ve had widespread support from our partners – studios, distributors, and filmmakers – support that began even before the standards were announced and continues today.”

Kramer also added that “Our goal is not to disqualify any films, rather to celebrate and encourage our collective progress towards greater representation and inclusion in the industry. We want people to make the films they want to make. Given the tremendous efforts of the industry, for the past Oscars all of the Best Picture nominees qualified and would have met the standards.”

On the all-important continuing efforts of film preservation, Yang said, “The Academy would deliver accessible and relevant museum exhibitions, screenings, and programs, as well as continue to grow and steward Academy collections – which has over 13 million items in the collection including posters, scripts, photographs, films, costumes, cameras, props, and so much more. The world turns to us to learn about the history and legacy of our treasured art form – this is our responsibility and duty as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences .”

Later today, the Academy Museum will be hosting an event promoted by Native American members of the Academy and offering a long overdue apology to the treatment of Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American who appeared at the 1973 Oscars to make a speech turning down Marlon Brando’s Best Actor Oscar for The Godfather . Both Yang and Kramer will be among the speakers at this event, clearly an example of the Academy’s moves toward inclusion for all ethnicities, and perhaps acknowledgement of mistakes in the past.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Oscars: India Selects ‘Last Film Show’ For International Feature Race

Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show, produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nalin, Dheer Momaya and Mark Duale, has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Oscar race. The Gujarati-language Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is a semi-autobiographical drama that pays homage to the cinema of the past — a reminder of childhood innocence and the universal magic of the movies. Starring Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli, the story is set against the backdrop of cinemas in India witnessing a massive transition from celluloid to digital. Samay (Rabari) and his pals hitch...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Snowfall’ EP Michael London’s Groundswell Productions Strikes First-Look Deal With Lionsgate TV

Michael London, the Snowfall exec producer who runs Groundswell Productions, has cemented his relationship with Lionsgate. The producer and his banner have signed a first-look deal with Lionsgate Television Group. The deal comes after London partnered with the company on a limited series about the rise and fall of Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr, which Deadline revealed in March. Groundswell, which previously had a first-look deal at CBS TV Studios, is currently in production of season six of FX’s Snowfall and Fox Searchlight rom-com Greatest Hits. London is responsible for films such as Sideways and Milk. “There’s nothing better than having creative partners who...
NFL
Deadline

‘Rebel Hearts’ Producer Anchor Entertainment Staffs Up

EXCLUSIVE: Anchor Entertainment, the production company behind Discovery+’s Rebel Hearts and HBO’s Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall, is staffing up. The company has hired Keayr Braxton as SVP, Current Production and Dan Baglio as SVP, Development. Braxton has previously worked with the company as showrunner of its Magnolia series The Lost Kitchen. The showrunner and director, who has also worked on A&E’s 60 Days In and ABC’s The Great Holiday Baking Show, will be responsible for managing Anchor’s production slate of series and documentaries. Baglio was previously at Pulse Films, where he was SVP, Original Programming and Development, where he worked on series...
FIFA
Deadline

The Writers Lab Sets Participants For Eighth Edition As Meryl Streep & Nicole Kidman Renew Support

EXCLUSIVE: The Writers Lab has set Shari Albert (Fishtown), Stephanie Bast (FrankenFamily), Kelly Campbell (Pyramid Scheme), Shari Lynette Carpenter (Translate), Nic Cohen (Artemis One), Rebecca Dreyfus (Men), Gwen Goodkin (The Plant), Tamara Maloney & Maeve McQuillan (Darkened Room), Arianna Ortiz (Mama, Don’t), Zuri Rice (Green Hill), Roses Urquhart (This Is My Body) and Robin Shanea Williams (Adrienne Is Always Single) as the participants and projects for its eighth annual lab, supporting women screenwriters over the age of 40. Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman have renewed their support for The Writers Lab, which will return to its in-person format for script...
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

Christine Vachon And John Sloss Talk Streamers & The Future Of Theatrical Distribution — San Sebastian

Industry stalwarts John Sloss of Cinetic Media and Killer Films’ Christine Vachon offered a dynamic and inventive survey of contemporary film production and financing during the closing keynote of San Sebastian’s Creators Investors’ Conference Tuesday. At the start of the session, the pair discussed their personal experiences of navigating the US independent scene in 2022, during which Vachon said she continues to see a dramatic drop in the value of her films on the international market. “We’ve taken things to market that feel extremely undervalued,” she said. “What happens more these days is that we take something out and we’re a little...
MOVIES
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jack Ging Dies: Actor In ‘Mannix’ And ‘The A-Team’ Was 90

Jack Ging, an actor who had more than 50 film and television roles from the 1950s through the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at his home in La Quinta, Calilf. No cause was given Ging was best known as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s The A-Team, and was a recurring character as Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix in the 1960s. He was also known for a supporting role in the final season of Tales of Wells Fargo, starring Dale Robertson. Born to farmers in Oklahoma, he served in the US Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged....
LA QUINTA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yang
Person
Bill Kramer
Person
Marlon Brando
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Richard Roat Dies: Actor In ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’, ‘Dallas’ & Dozens Of Other Shows Was 89

Richard Roat, a character actor with 130-plus credits spanning nearly a half-century who appeared in many of TV’s biggest shows including Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Dallas, Hawaii Five-O and Happy Days, has died. He was 89. Roat died August 5 in Orange County, CA, according to his family. No other details were available. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born on July 3, 1933, in Hartford, CT, Roat had a couple of bit TV roles before being cast as Dr. Jerry Chandler in the 1962 pilot of NBC soap opera The Doctors. He appeared in more than 170 episodes during the first year...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Motion Pictures#Tony Awards#The Academy Museum#Disney Abc#Powerpoint#Ampas
Deadline

Byron Allen’s $10B Racial Stereotyping Suit Against McDonald’s Can Move Forward, Judge Rules – Update

2ND UPDATE, 2:45 PM: A federal judge in Los Angeles today rejected a motion to dismiss Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s Corp that alleges racial discrimination. In his ruling (read it here), U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin said the Allen Media Group founder and chairman/CEO can proceed in trying to prove that the fast-food giant didn’t give Black-owned media outlets a fair shake as it disbursed massive advertising budgets. “This is about economic inclusion of African American-owned businesses in the U.S. economy,” Allen said of the ruling. “McDonald’s takes billions from African American consumers and gives almost nothing back. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Marva Hicks Dies: Singer-Actor Appeared In Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’, ‘Motown The Musical’

Marva Hicks, the singer and actor who made her Broadway debut in 1981’s Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and most recently appeared in 2013’s Motown The Musical, died September 16 in New York City. Her death was announced by her family. Neither a cause of death nor Hicks’ age were disclosed. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
NFL
Deadline

NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After Being Terminated For Appearance On Adult Cam Website

Erick Adame, meteorologist for Spectrum News NY1, said that he was terminated from his position after he secretly appeared on an adult cam website. “I am taking this opportunity to share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life,” Adame wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
AFP

Viola Davis 'conflicted' as 'Woman King' faces crucial box office battle

Viola Davis said the future of big-budget Black female filmmaking in Hollywood is at stake as her ground-breaking African warrior epic "The Woman King" hits theaters this weekend. With a Black female director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a majority Black and female cast, it will open in more than 3,000 domestic theaters, with a budget including marketing that reportedly approaches $100 million.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Irene Papas Dies: ‘Zorba The Greek’, ‘Guns Of Navarone’ & ‘Z’ Actress Was 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress who starred in such films as The Guns of Navarone, Z, Zorba the Greek and dozens of other films, playing opposite many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, died Wednesday in her hometown of Chilimodion. She was 93. No cause of death was given, but Papas was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the mid-2010s. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Minister Lina G. Mendoni said in a statement. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022:...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

126K+
Followers
36K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy