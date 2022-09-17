Queen queue – live: William and Harry lead Vigil of the Princes by grandmother’s coffin

Prince Harry and Prince William led the Vigil of the Princes in Westminster Hall tonight, as they stood by the Queen’s coffin in sombre silence.

The Prince of Wales led his brother the Duke of Sussex, as well as his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn into Westminster Hall.

William was followed in by Harry, with the Duke of York’s daughters, the Earl of Wessex’s children and the Princess Royal’s children behind them.

It comes after the King and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet mourners in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, southeast London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged.

Many took photographs and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the King and the heir to the throne as they shook hands with those closest.

Several also shouted “God Save the King”, “God Save the Prince of Wales” and “hip, hip, hooray” as each passed by.