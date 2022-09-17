Read full article on original website
Portland Public Schools are expanding a free meal program to 53 schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is extending its free meal program, now offering no-cost breakfasts and lunches at 53 of its 81 schools. Whitney Ellersick with PPS Nutrition Services says it’s about bringing everyone to the table. We want to make sure we’re always challenging ourselves to...
Event aims to create safe space, combat gun violence in Argay Terrace neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — For a few hours Wednesday night, families and neighbors could enjoy fun in Argay Park. Lionel Irving, the founder of Love is Stronger, put on the event that included a bouncy house, face painting, balloons, music, and free chili dogs. "This is all about gun violence...
Portland police bring entertainment detail back to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau is bringing the entertainment detail back to Old Town. This is a unit focused on nightlife that PPB disbanded during the pandemic. Capt. James Crooker said his team wants to improve pedestrian access, monitor a busy neighborhood, and build relationships with business...
New Data: Summer shootings down in some Portland neighborhoods, up in others
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shootings declined dramatically in several Portland neighborhoods and citywide between May and August this year compared to the same months last year despite some neighborhoods seeing a similar level of violence or even an increase in that same timeframe, a KATU analysis of police shooting data found.
Oregon governor candidate Kotek holds reproductive rights roundtable
PORTLAND, Ore. — Reproductive rights has been a topic widely discussed following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, Democratic candidate for Oregon governor Tina Kotek held a roundtable to discuss that very topic. "Access to health care is something I’ve worked on for years,...
E-Scooters coming to Tualatin in new pilot program
TUALATIN, Ore. — An E-Scooter pilot program is launching in Tualatin. Starting next Tuesday, people will be able to hop on one of Lime's brand new gen-4 electric scooters. This launch was originally supposed to happen in June, but with Bird Scooters. “We are very excited Lime is bringing...
Vancouver residents voice concern at Council meeting about possible new homeless village
VANCOUVER, Wash. — It's a project that's being challenged before there's even a plan. "This is not the way to accomplish what you’re accomplishing," said a speaker at public comment Monday night at the Vancouver City Council meeting, right before a vote approved a license agreement that will allow staff members to consider a parking lot downtown as the site of a new homeless village.
Strategies to save at the grocery store as inflation drives up prices
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inflation is making life expensive, especially at the grocery store. Prices for certain items are the highest they've been in decades. The latest report from August shows the cost of eggs is up 40% year-over-year. Chicken prices have jumped nearly 17%. Overall, the “food at home” category shows year-over-year increases of 13.5%. That’s the largest 12-month spike for groceries since 1979.
Kyron Horman's family holds carwash on his 20th birthday
The family of Kyron Horman marked his 20th birthday with a carwash. Kyron was just seven years old when he disappeared on June 4, 2010. His stepmother, Terri Horman, was the last one to see him. She claims she dropped him off at Skyline Elementary that morning, but he never showed up to class and was marked absent.
Beaverton police searching for missing woman
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 80-year-old woman. Alice Sandlin was last seen in Beaverton at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was wearing a white top and black pants. She was driving a dark gray VW Jetta with Oregon...
City of Portland plans to assist police as new patrols move to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police is re-starting the entertainment detail in Old Town. Starting this week, a group of six officers and one sergeant will work overnight shifts Wednesday through Saturday. On Tuesday, the mayor announced the city will assist that effort by improving lighting and closing roads off...
Salem-Keizer Public Schools expands dual-language programs
Salem-Keizer Public Schools have expanded its dual-language programs to reach more of its youngest learners. The district recognizes they are a majority 'minority' school district. Many families in the district are Spanish-speaking. "We want families and students of all our communities to feel proud that they have two languages and...
Portland's Gun Violence: A Public Safety Crisis Town Hall
Facing a continued rise in gun violence across Portland, KATU is holding a second Town Hall on Tuesday to see whether the city's efforts have helped. Since our last town hall back in November 2021, city leaders have spent millions on gun violence prevention. Portland Police launched a team dedicated to gun violence, replacing the one the city shut down in 2020.
Portlanders ask for better protection of witnesses who come forward following shootings
A small memorial sits in the parking lot of Northgate Park. It’s been there for five weeks, ever since a man was shot and killed there back in August. Mourners have gathered at the memorial regularly since the shooting death. This week, the area turned deadly again. Police reported...
1 dead in shooting near Northgate Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed Monday night in the Portsmouth neighborhood, Portland police said. Police were called at about 7:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire near Northgate Park. Officers found evidence of gunfire. About 10 minutes before 8 p.m., police said a hospital call...
Wanted man injured during arrest in Salem
UPDATE: On Wednesday, Salem police identified the suspect as Daniel Aniceto Garcia of Salem. Police said he was wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation for domestic assault. They said he was also wanted on first-degree burglary charges in three separate cases. Salem police said even though no...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash in Gresham
A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries after a crash in Gresham on Monday morning, police officials said. Initial reports say the motorcyclist collided with a car at about 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 185th Drive in Gresham. The crash blocked...
'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
Vancouver Police: Suspect flees after fight, shooting passenger in vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday evening. Police say they responded to a disturbance with a weapons call around 6:20 p.m., when they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. Officers began treating the victim, applying chest seals...
Police arrest would-be kidnapper in Northwest Portland; suspect faces multiple charges
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday afternoon, September 19, at about 2:30 p.m., Portland Police responded to an attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old at Northwest 1st Street and Davis Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody and has been booked on several charges including:. Menacing. Unlawful use of...
