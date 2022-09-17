ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Town, WV

Lootpress

$50,004 Powerball Ticket Sold in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,004 was purchased at Four Corners Club on Pedal Car Drive in Inwood, W.Va. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. This same ticket also featured a $4 win, meaning another play of just the Power Ball or the Power Ball and one number was matched.
INWOOD, WV
UPI News

Virginia man's stop for coffee earns him a $250,000 lottery prize

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man stopped at a gas station for a cup of coffee and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000. Miguel Morales of Culpeper told Virginia Lottery officials he was only after a cup of coffee when he stopped into the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange, but while inside he decided to buy a $250,000 Gold Jackpot scratch-off lottery ticket.
ORANGE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction

LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
LURAY, VA
Charles Town, WV
Sports
City
Rachel, WV
City
Charles Town, WV
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Sterling, VA (Photos, Reviews, Maps)

Sterling, VA, is known for its delicious restaurants – from hole-in-the-wall places to high-end establishments. But how do you know which one to choose? Sterling has something for everyone, and this list will help narrow it down. These are the 13 best restaurants in Sterling, based on reviews and ratings:
STERLING, VA
Commercial Observer

Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M

A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city

The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
WINCHESTER, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
theriver953.com

Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats

Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'

A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville to Va. Route 28 in Centreville.
GAINESVILLE, VA
NJ.com

Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash

A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil starts fire, destroys Virginia barn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The culprit behind a fire that caused half a million in damages after destroying a barn belonging to northern Virginia homeowners was the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil in a flowerbox, Loudoun County said. “Spontaneous combustion can happen when a decomposing, organic material such as mulch generates enough […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

