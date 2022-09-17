Read full article on original website
$50,004 Powerball Ticket Sold in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,004 was purchased at Four Corners Club on Pedal Car Drive in Inwood, W.Va. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. This same ticket also featured a $4 win, meaning another play of just the Power Ball or the Power Ball and one number was matched.
Virginia man's stop for coffee earns him a $250,000 lottery prize
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man stopped at a gas station for a cup of coffee and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $250,000. Miguel Morales of Culpeper told Virginia Lottery officials he was only after a cup of coffee when he stopped into the BP Shorts Food Mart in Orange, but while inside he decided to buy a $250,000 Gold Jackpot scratch-off lottery ticket.
Athletic director files complaint against Maryland coach after fight at high school football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School filed a citizen’s complaint against the head football coach of Northwest High School after a fight that took place at a game between the two schools. Gaithersburg hosted the game Friday night when a fight started on the field. Players and […]
pagevalleynews.com
Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction
LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sterling, VA (Photos, Reviews, Maps)
Sterling, VA, is known for its delicious restaurants – from hole-in-the-wall places to high-end establishments. But how do you know which one to choose? Sterling has something for everyone, and this list will help narrow it down. These are the 13 best restaurants in Sterling, based on reviews and ratings:
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
Commercial Observer
Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
theriver953.com
Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city
The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
theriver953.com
Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats
Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
Popular discount store opening new location in Maryland
Attention Maryland shoppers! Homegoods is opening a new store this week, and you're not going to want to miss it. If you're like me, then you love shopping at Homegoods for all your home decor needs. Well, good news. This week, they're opening up a new store in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'
A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
He worked for Virginia ABC. Now he's banned from ever entering a store.
The former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee avoided active prison time as part of a plea deal made in Hanover County Court.
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville to Va. Route 28 in Centreville.
Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash
A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
Maryland police: Florida man charged in 26-year-old murder in Frederick County
Maryland State Police said a man in Florida faces charges related to a murder that took place in Frederick County decades ago.
WSET
'Come on Virginia:' Driver caught going 80+ over the speed limit in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A driver in Virginia is being scolded by law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation after being caught going well over the speed limit over the weekend. The Department shared a post on Facebook of a ticket written by the Fairfax County Police Department.
WTOP
Legal challenges likely against new Virginia policies on transgender students, Del. Roem says
Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker tells WTOP she expects legal challenges will be filed soon to challenge new state Department of Education policies that would dramatically change the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this,” said Del. Danica Roem, a...
Spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil starts fire, destroys Virginia barn
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The culprit behind a fire that caused half a million in damages after destroying a barn belonging to northern Virginia homeowners was the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil in a flowerbox, Loudoun County said. “Spontaneous combustion can happen when a decomposing, organic material such as mulch generates enough […]
