ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected child predator

By Aysha Decuir
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmCGU_0hzcS6P800

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

VIDALIA, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject on September 11, 2022, who initiated a sexual conversation with a minor online. Multiple sexually explicit photos were transmitted to the minor over a week, and a motel room meeting was planned for sexual purposes and the use of narcotics.

Detectives were able to positively identify the subject as 39-year-old Earl Curtis Achord III and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance has been requested in locating the suspected child predator.

UPDATE: Authorities recapture Lafourche Parish inmate who escaped through drainage opening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVW3W_0hzcS6P800
Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The subject is wanted for the following charges:

  • Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
  • Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor
  • Contractor Fraud charges through Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Earl has multiple tattoos and is currently employed in the Houma/Lafourche Parish area. Anyone with information regarding Achord is urged to contact Detective Lipscomb at (318) 336-5231 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
westcentralsbest.com

RPSO Seeking Assistance Locating Two Suspects

Rapides Parish, La - The Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office is reaching out to the public for assistance with a case. Sheriffs detectives are asking if the public has any information on two individuals wanted in connection with the burglary of Triple L grocery on England Dr. Both suspects are said to be white males thought to be between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. One suspect has blonde hair. Both suspects were armed with knives. If you have any information please call 911 or contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Cottonport man arrested after traffic stop by K9 unit

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Cottonport has been accused of marijuana possession. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Dekareon Wells, 30, was arrested for the offense of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute. On Sept. 5, APSO’s new K9 unit was on patrol and...
COTTONPORT, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member

A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez woman sentenced on two counts of felony child neglect

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a four-year-old girl who was beaten to death in June 2019 in Natchez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday. The Natchez Democrat reported LaKeisha Jones, 29, was set to go to trial on Wednesday on two counts of felony child neglect. However, Jones pled guilty […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Concordia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Concordia Parish, LA
City
Vidalia, LA
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
WINNSBORO, LA
kalb.com

DCFS responds to concerns stemming from Central Louisiana offices

Last Friday, local law enforcement responded to a false report of an active shooter at Bolton High School. On Monday, Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard set a new court date for the sentencing of Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, one of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7, 2021.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#Fraud#Violent Crime#Houma Lafourche Parish#Nexstar Media Inc
KNOE TV8

Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas

A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
PORT GIBSON, MS
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy