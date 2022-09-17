Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected child predator

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

VIDALIA, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating an adult subject on September 11, 2022, who initiated a sexual conversation with a minor online. Multiple sexually explicit photos were transmitted to the minor over a week, and a motel room meeting was planned for sexual purposes and the use of narcotics.

Detectives were able to positively identify the subject as 39-year-old Earl Curtis Achord III and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance has been requested in locating the suspected child predator.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The subject is wanted for the following charges:

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Contractor Fraud charges through Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Earl has multiple tattoos and is currently employed in the Houma/Lafourche Parish area. Anyone with information regarding Achord is urged to contact Detective Lipscomb at (318) 336-5231 or dial 911.

