wvxu.org
Butler County is getting more accessible housing for people with disabilities
Organizations that assist people with developmental disabilities broke ground Wednesday on two new housing complexes in Butler County. Two, four-unit apartment buildings are being constructed — one in Middletown and the other in Trenton. The apartments are designed to be affordable and accessible for people living with developmental disabilities,...
Fox 19
NKY emergency shelter partners with medical college for onsite health clinic
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is partnering with the University of Kentucky College of Medicine to open a Covington healthcare clinic to help the homeless. The emergency shelter continues to expand with this clinic being the latest addition to help the guests who utilize the...
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
Fox 19
Endangered man with Alzheimer’s found safe, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing since Saturday was found safe Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police announced. Police say Henry Parker was found underneath a tree by his granddaughters near the 1900 block of Fairfax Avenue. Parker was later taken to Christ Hospital for evaluation, according to...
Kidney patient Byron Wolfe is on dialysis, but through kindness of friends, a kidney donor found
Last May Byron Wolfe’s kidneys were failing. “I’m a firm believer in The Lord,” said the 69-year-old resident of Villa Hills, who three times-a-week is at the Davita Dialysis Center in Crestview Hills for some three-hour treatments. And he’s also a good friend of Kelly Hansen, lead...
Fox 19
Coroner: 2 of 4 children critically hurt in West Chester fire have died
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Two of the four children critically hurt in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, both died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office confirms.
Beechmont Bridge Connector open after years of planning, construction
Great Parks of Hamilton County has completed a new trail section which adds to existing trails and creates a dedicated pedestrian path stretching from downtown Cincinnati to Springfield.
Fox 19
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
dayton.com
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
wnewsj.com
Going down: First of 3 blighted houses
WILMINGTON — The demolition of three houses in the City of Wilmington got underway Wednesday beginning at 139 A St. by Young’s Excavating & Lawncare. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant — received by the Clinton County Land Bank/Regional Planning Commission — as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential and commercial buildings.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!
Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
Fox 19
Woman taken to hospital in Clifton hit-and-run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian early Wednesday and left the scene. It happened just before 2 a.m. on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton. The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say. Her condition was not...
moversmakers.org
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
Hamilton County coroner: 1-year-old dead following pedestrian crash
A 1-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Fox 19
‘Like a bomb’: Neighbors recount West Chester fire that critically hurt 4 kids
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - There was no adult in the West Chester apartment where a fire broke out and critically injured four children last Saturday, police say. The children—ages 8, 5, 1 and 9 months—remain in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. A neighbor...
