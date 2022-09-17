ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

wvxu.org

Butler County is getting more accessible housing for people with disabilities

Organizations that assist people with developmental disabilities broke ground Wednesday on two new housing complexes in Butler County. Two, four-unit apartment buildings are being constructed — one in Middletown and the other in Trenton. The apartments are designed to be affordable and accessible for people living with developmental disabilities,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Endangered man with Alzheimer’s found safe, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing since Saturday was found safe Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police announced. Police say Henry Parker was found underneath a tree by his granddaughters near the 1900 block of Fairfax Avenue. Parker was later taken to Christ Hospital for evaluation, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life

MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

Going down: First of 3 blighted houses

WILMINGTON — The demolition of three houses in the City of Wilmington got underway Wednesday beginning at 139 A St. by Young’s Excavating & Lawncare. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant — received by the Clinton County Land Bank/Regional Planning Commission — as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential and commercial buildings.
WILMINGTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!

Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman taken to hospital in Clifton hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian early Wednesday and left the scene. It happened just before 2 a.m. on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton. The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say. Her condition was not...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Top Ohio foundation taps local leader

A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand

Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

