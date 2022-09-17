Court rules in Phoebe's favor; Historic Preservation Commission files another appeal

Buy Now The 1920s-era building that once housed Albany High School and Albany Middle School is one of four buildings set for demolition in order to make way for a residential nursing center to train Albany Technical College students. File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — Despite Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw ruling Friday that the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission did not have standing to file an appeal of the Albany City Commission’s decision that Phoebe Putney Health System could move forward with its plan to demolish five properties and build a $40 million “Living and Learning Center,” Phoebe did not begin work on the project Saturday.

Immediately after Darrisaw’s ruling, members of the Historic Preservation Commission and their lawyer, Phil Cannon, were granted a motion to appeal the ruling to the Court of Appeals of Georgia. HPC member Hope Campbell signed the motion on behalf of that board, and Board Chairman Bryant Harden signed on behalf of Cannon.