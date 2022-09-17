ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Court rules in Phoebe's favor; Historic Preservation Commission files another appeal

By Alan Mauldin, Carlton Fletcher alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqcDZ_0hzcRyVY00
Buy Now The 1920s-era building that once housed Albany High School and Albany Middle School is one of four buildings set for demolition in order to make way for a residential nursing center to train Albany Technical College students. File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — Despite Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw ruling Friday that the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission did not have standing to file an appeal of the Albany City Commission’s decision that Phoebe Putney Health System could move forward with its plan to demolish five properties and build a $40 million “Living and Learning Center,” Phoebe did not begin work on the project Saturday.

Immediately after Darrisaw’s ruling, members of the Historic Preservation Commission and their lawyer, Phil Cannon, were granted a motion to appeal the ruling to the Court of Appeals of Georgia. HPC member Hope Campbell signed the motion on behalf of that board, and Board Chairman Bryant Harden signed on behalf of Cannon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putney, GA
Albany, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Superior Court#Hpc#Campbell#Board#Cannon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
8K+
Followers
248
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy