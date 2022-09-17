Read full article on original website
Related
Go Inside The Studio with Nensi Dojaka–The Brains Behind Spring 2023’s Best Barbie Pink Dress
Next stop on the fashion month marathon: London! In the latest episode of In The Studio, Vogue’s Senior Fashion Projects Editor Julia Hobbs pays a visit to LVMH Prize-winning designer Nensi Dojaka—and discovers that the Albanian fashion star had Greta Gerwig’s Barbie on her mind for her Spring collection. Here’s your exclusive first look at the rose-petal pink gown she hopes the film’s lead, Margot Robbie, will wear on the red carpet next summer. PLUS: We take a sneak peek at Nensi’s brand-new denim offering, which is destined to be top of every fashion editor’s wish list come spring…
The Target Fall Designer Collection is All About Versatility
Over the years, Target has worked with some of the most exciting names in fashion. The pitch is a designer’s dream: their creations stocked across the country and the chance to work with Target’s vast network of factories and sourcing. There have been some memorable and highly coveted collabs from the mass-retailer: Rodarte, Marimekko, Missoni. On October 9, Target will release its latest designer collection, which will feature capsules from Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne. And these pieces are not meant to hang in your closet and collect dust. Each capsule features versatile and practical clothes that can be folded into the full scope of Target customers’ lives. Things you can wear from work to dinner to a party.
Call HR! Stars Are Embracing Sexy Suits for Fall
Unfortunately for human resources managers everywhere, this season’s new crop of power suits are all about showing skin. Are they workplace appropriate? No. But are they sleek and sexy? Extremely. Throughout September, we’ve seen celebrities slipping into skin-bearing suiting that makes traditional tailoring a lot less stuffy. Worn without tops or covered in sequins, they’re beginning for a big night out on the town.
Street Style Obsessed? You Won't Want to Miss Our New Video Series
We’re big fans of street style. Huge! What’s not to love? Seeing how “real” people dress—as in, folks who aren’t celebrities with full-time stylists!—day to day is both inspiring and fascinating. This past New York Fashion Week, for instance, there were tons of distinctive outfits to behold—many of which were shot by Vogue’s resident street style photographer, Phil Oh. And now, in a brand new video series, Vogue is taking an even closer look at the stories and sentiments behind some of the world’s more eccentric and well-dressed individuals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Auguri Moncler! Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and More on How They’re Marking the Brand’s 70th Anniversary
Remo Ruffini confesses that he no longer relishes his own birthdays: “I close my house and I don’t want to see anyone!” However when it comes to Moncler—which turns 70 this year—it’s an entirely different matter. This Saturday night in Milan’s Duomo square, Ruffini will throw an open-to-the-public birthday show for the brand featuring precisely 1,952 models and performers, all choreographed by the artistic director Sadeck Waff.
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is on Display (and for Sale) in Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor in chief of Italian Vogue from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzana made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors in chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
Nikolaj Arcel’s Epic Drama ‘The Bastard’ Assembles Stellar Nordic Cast for Zentropa
Zentropa Entertainments has unveiled the full cast of Nikolaj Arcel’s new epic historical drama “The Bastard” (previously known as the working title “King’s Land”). The movie has just started shooting. Along with Mads Mikkelsen and Amanda Collin (“Raised by Wolves”), the movie will star Simon Bennebjerg (“Borgen”) who will play the Frederik de Schinkel, the local landowner and nemesis to Mads Mikkelsen’s character Ludvig Kahlen. Norwegian actress Kristine Kujath Thorp (“Ninjababy,” “Sick of Myself”) will play Frederik de Schinkel’s cousin Edel Helene, trapped in a deadly game between Shinkel and Kahlen of power and love. The cast also includes...
Chloë Sevigny’s New Glasses Collab With Warby Parker Are Discrete and Chic
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Chloë Sevigny has always had her finger on the pulse. The original New York cool girl shapes trends, whether by reviving funky footwear or revamping the frilly frock. This time, Sevigny is applying her talents to the world of eyeglasses. She has collaborated with Warby Parker on a pair of frames named the Tate ($145), available as both eyeglasses and sunnies. The shape is Sevigny to the core: a soft oval evocative of a scholastic babe who likes binging on reality television after she hits The Strand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Interior Lives of Danielle McKinney
When I first saw the work of painter Danielle McKinney, at a show at Night Gallery in Los Angeles last year, I got as close as I could without setting off the alarms. Her portraits of solitary Black women at home, beautiful and enigmatic, have a cinematic quality; McKinney captures them with an acute female gaze—red lipstick, curls of cigarette smoke, pink nail polish—in moments of reflection, smoking, reading, or sprawled naked on a rug. “I wanted to paint this feeling of: When I get home and no one’s around, who am I? Who am I without this façade? And the interior space was perfect for that,” McKinney says. In the Western art tradition, Black women tend to be at work, in the background, or at the edges of the frame—almost never centered and at rest. “You don’t get to see them lying down on a sofa,” she adds.
How Princess Charlotte’s Jewelry Pays a Poignant Tribute to the Queen
As Princess Charlotte, age seven, walked into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, a small pendant sparked in the light: a small horseshoe, delicately pinned to her black dress. The piece, undoubtedly, was a visual ode to her late grandmother. A known lover of horses and racing—“I think this...
Tribeca and Chanel Celebrated Women in Film With a Star-Studded Luncheon
On Tuesday afternoon, Chanel and Tribeca hosted a lovely luncheon at Locanda Verde to toast the start of the eighth annual three-day workshop, Through Her Lens. In collaboration with Pulse Films, the program empowers ten emerging female filmmakers through a series of master classes, mentorship, and $100,000 in funding for project development and production.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Halle Bailey, St. Vincent, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This week’s best beauty Instagrams centered on flawless skin and bold lips. The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey prepped for a big game with luminous skin and an overlined lip, a vibe echoed by Hailey Bieber and her chocolate-rose pout. Cindy Crawford shared a selfie from her time at Burning Man—her trademark brunette texturized by the desert’s trademark dust—as elsewhere, Gwyneth Paltrow captured her clean complexion from the back of a car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kendall Jenner Is Ushering in Fall With a Series of Excellent Dresses
Summer was all about great dresses for Kendall Jenner—and she’s approaching autumn with the same mindset. The supermodel occasionally enjoys slouching about in leggings and trainers—who doesn’t?—but for the most part, she’s been living in form-fitting midi-dresses. Having already stepped out in vintage styles...
Taylor Swift Is Deep In Her Edgy Disco Era
Taylor Swift received a special award at last night’s Nashville Songwriter Awards: Songwriter-Artist of the Decade. “Writing songs is my life’s work and my hobby and my never-ending thrill,” Swift said during her acceptance speech. “I am moved beyond words that you, my peers, decided to honor me in this way for work I’d still be doing if I had never been recognized for it.”
Julia Fox Looked Fashionably Drenched In Milan
Julia Fox is following fashion month around the world, and doing her part as an It girl by delivering plenty of statement ensembles in the process. For her appearance at the Diesel spring 2023 show in Milan, Fox arrived in a major drip-drip. The actor, model, and muse wore a blue leather jacket paired with a matching mini skirt. Completing the look was her slick hair that featured streaks of blue throughout. It was an unexpected pop of color from the star, who typically favors all black.
The Curious Case of Brad Pitt, Château Miraval, and a Compelling New Luxury Skin Care Line
Brad Pitt has not read the beauty tutorial memo. We’re 25 minutes into a world’s first interview with the actor, producer, philanthropist, wine producer, and newly minted skin care brand founder at Château Miraval, the sprawling property and vineyard in the South of France that Pitt bought with Angelina Jolie in 2012, and after a few quick-fire questions we arrive at the inevitable part of any skin care founder interview: “What’s your regimen?” I ask, with a certain amount of trepidation. “Can we have a product demonstration?”
In Do Revenge, Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Put a Gen-Z Twist on ’90s Beauty
“An elevated Miami fantasy” is how hairstylist Katie Ballard describes the aesthetic she created with the help of Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes for Netflix’s Do Revenge. In the dark comedy, Hawke plays Eleanor, a wealthy outcast who comes together with Mendes’s character, Drea, an insider experiencing a fall from social grace, all at the expense of their prep school enemies. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Do Revenge reimagines the familiar thrill of a plot-driven makeover scene. “That was essentially what Jenn was going for—it’s set in modern day, but she wanted to re-create that ’90s teen film,” says Ballard, noting that 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless were name-checked as references in the hair and makeup trailer and beyond.
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Spring 2023 Shows in London
In no other city do you see as much love for local designers as in London. This season, Vogue Runway’s street style photographer Phil Oh spotted show goers in Chopova Lowena skirts, Simone Rocha dresses, and JW Anderson knits, among other hometown heroes. Of course, in London there’s no bigger hometown hero than Her Majesty the Queen, and with her funeral taking place there were subdued, even somber, looks in the mix too. See them all here.
With a Moving Tribute to Sol LeWitt, Paula Cooper’s Flagship Reopens
To reopen her legendary New York gallery space at 534 West 21st Street, Paula Cooper knew she wanted an exhibition that felt not only important, but meaningful. It would be the first time back in her headquarters since 2018, when neighboring construction damaged the gallery and forced a temporary decampment to West 26th Street.
A Bastion of Tradition and A Figure of Eternal Inspiration: John Galliano Honors the Queen
I was born in Gibraltar and spent the first six years of my life there. My father was Gibraltarian and my mother was Spanish, but I was a child of the Commonwealth. When we arrived in London, my parents experienced a feeling perhaps best described as safe—and the personification of that feeling was Her Majesty the Queen. We forget now, but the Seventies in London were a crazy time, a really crazy time, when people often had to run out of tube stations or department stores because of bomb threats.
U.K.・
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0