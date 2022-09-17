ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylva, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tribpapers.com

New Burger Joint Coming to Town

Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

New seafood restaurant now open in downtown Tryon

KD’s Sea Shack offers fish, lobster, crab cakes and more. Fans of fresh seafood have a new dining option in downtown Tryon. Earlier this month, KD’s Sea Shack officially opened and began welcoming customers. Owned by Katie D’Oyen, KD’s Sea Shack is located in the space previously occupied...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylva, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC

Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#New Tattoo#Tattooing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Gemini Tattoo#Japanese
avlwatchdog.org

Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating the killings of two students near Mebane. Relatives confirmed the victims were 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Investigators say riders on an ATV found the victims' bodies on a trail this past weekend. Detectives say both victims...
ASHEVILLE, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina

When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
exoticspotter.com

Mclaren MP4-12C | Spotted in Waynesville, North Carolina

There is little I can say, to communicate how special this is to me but I will try. I saw this beautiful McLaren 12c in downtown Waynesville North Carolina. I saw this tonight (September 18), also being the day of a funeral held for my Grandma in Knoxville Tn, who sadly passed Monday. I do feel like this is a bit of a gift from beyond the grave, especially since across the street there was a gray Prius with a NM tag (what she drove before she died, and she lived in NM for a bit). She will be greatly missed.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WJHL

THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
BURNSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy