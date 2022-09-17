Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County buffet restaurant announces it will close for good
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — After decades in business, an Upstate restaurant will close its doors for good. The Townville Café, at 6601 Highway 24, posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday. "I regret to inform everyone that I have decided to close down Townville Café," the post said....
tribpapers.com
New Burger Joint Coming to Town
Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
New seafood restaurant now open in downtown Tryon
KD’s Sea Shack offers fish, lobster, crab cakes and more. Fans of fresh seafood have a new dining option in downtown Tryon. Earlier this month, KD’s Sea Shack officially opened and began welcoming customers. Owned by Katie D’Oyen, KD’s Sea Shack is located in the space previously occupied...
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC
Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
my40.tv
Angel Tree program sign ups are open. Here's how to help or seek help this Christmas
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas might still be a few months away, but The Salvation Army of Buncombe County is already registering children for its annual Angel Tree program. Sign-ups officially began Monday, September 19. Each year, the program provides new clothing and toys for children from low-income...
avlwatchdog.org
Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating the killings of two students near Mebane. Relatives confirmed the victims were 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Investigators say riders on an ATV found the victims' bodies on a trail this past weekend. Detectives say both victims...
cohaitungchi.com
Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina
When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
Man beaten, robbed in central Asheville
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and robbed Sunday morning in central Asheville.
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren MP4-12C | Spotted in Waynesville, North Carolina
There is little I can say, to communicate how special this is to me but I will try. I saw this beautiful McLaren 12c in downtown Waynesville North Carolina. I saw this tonight (September 18), also being the day of a funeral held for my Grandma in Knoxville Tn, who sadly passed Monday. I do feel like this is a bit of a gift from beyond the grave, especially since across the street there was a gray Prius with a NM tag (what she drove before she died, and she lived in NM for a bit). She will be greatly missed.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Patrol officer carries on a family legacy by joining Hendersonville police
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — When Haley Thompson isn’t playing with her dog, Sophie, and tending to her growing plant collection, she’s dedicating her time to learning and serving in the criminal justice system. What You Need To Know. Officer Haley Thompson joined the Hendersonville Police Department this year.
ednc.org
From college to table: How Tri-County Community College supported a restaurant beyond the kitchen
There is a restaurant in Brasstown in Clay County called The Crown. It is 432 miles from Wilmington, 357 miles from Raleigh, 240 miles from Charlotte, and 113 miles west of even Asheville. It is worth the drive. Donna and Robert Forsyth are the owners. Robert grew up here, and...
FOX Carolina
Good Samaritan helps woman escape strangler in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a good Samaritan helped a woman escape a man who tried to strangle her. Officers said on Sep. 10, the woman was being chased by a man in the area of Jake Rusher Park when she saw a car nearby and asked for help.
my40.tv
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
Hendersonville Police offering new text service
The department plans to use PowerEngage, a software solution that integrates with the police department's Computer Aided Dispatch and records management system.
THP: SUV hits, kills woman in Crossroads parking lot
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman died Sunday after an SUV crashed into her in the Crossroads parking lot off State Route 81 (Highway 81). A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that the crash, which occurred around 4:50 p.m., involved three vehicles and left four others — including one juvenile — […]
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
