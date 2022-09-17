Read full article on original website
Multiple Suicide Prevention Events Planned in La Crosse this week
If you live in or around La Crosse, or have been up to Grandad Bluff, you have most likely seen the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative billboards and signs. The signs feature their adopted slogan, “Your Life Matters,” to signify the profound value of each individual life and wanting to reach anyone impacted by thoughts of suicide.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Viterbo prof. Dr. Knutson on political climate heading into midterms, debates
Viterbo University Ethics, Culture, and Society professor, Dr. Keith Knutson joined WIZM on Wednesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) We first talked about a speaker Viterbo...
UPDATE: Classes resume after police investigate threat made against Logan High School
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Logan High School has been cleared and deemed safe for staff and students, Principal Wally Gnewikow said. La Crosse police have been working with the district’s technology services to find the source of the threat. The investigation is still ongoing. Gnewikow encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their kids about school safety and informing adults...
City needs to decide future of La Crosse Center
Why is it taking so long? The director of the La Crosse Center is stepping down in just one month. But the city still hasn’t hired someone to replace him. In fact, it doesn’t seem to know if it will hire someone to replace him or hire a private agency to manage the La Crosse Center. This seems to be cutting it rather close. The city has known for months that Art Fahey will retire in October after 22 years as Center director. Our former mayor announced his impending retirement more than a year ago, before Fahey even made it official. So, it’s not like the city was caught off guard by his decision. But the city can’t seem to make up its mind how the Center should be run. It has talked about hiring a private company to manage the Center, much like the city’s Forest Hills golf course is run. At a meeting earlier this week the Center Board discussed appointing a committee to study their options. That should have been done months ago. At this pace it seems impossible someone or some group will be chosen to replace Fahey before his last day on the job. That means that after taxpayers pumped $42 million into the Center’s renovation, it could be a ship without a captain. City Hall needs to make up its mind on the future of the La Crosse Center and find someone to fill Fahey’s big shoes, so the ship doesn’t run aground.
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
Mayo and La Crosse Fire Department team up to enhance firefighter fitness
It’s not just baseball and football players who go through daily training routines to be in top shape. Firefighters have their own regular physical training routine, and the La Crosse Fire Department is teamed up with Mayo Health to bring new technology to the training process. Mayo sports medicine...
Watermain near La Crosse river marsh to shut down temporarily
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A watermain running through the La Crosse river marsh will temporarily shut down starting Monday. Those who live north of the La Crosse river may be impacted by the construction. If you notice reduced water pressure, limit water use as it may affect laundry and toilet flushing. If you notice your water is discolored, it is...
Onalaska student one of only handful in the world to get perfect score on AP Government and Politics exam, district says
Daniel Yao got a perfect score on the 2022 Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics exam. Globally, the School District of Onalaska said, Daniel is one of only 21 students to achieve a perfect score.
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to third drunk-driving charge for Onalaska man
A 66-year-old from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. The man told Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole. A...
UW-L’s Chergosky on FBI raid of MyPillow guy at Mankato Hardee’s
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D., in studio Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent some time talking about the FBI “raid” of the...
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest
A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s Hulsey on whether dragons can fly, Doomsday glacier
UW-La Crosse Outreach Coordinator, Spencer Hulsey, in the WIZM studio this past week to talk science. One topic discussed on La Crosse Talk PM was what scientists do when they’re bored, which is apparently breaking down Game of Thrones and whether dragons could fly. La Crosse Talk PM airs...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: GOP candidate for Wisconsin Assembly, Chris Woodard, on legalizing marijuana, fixing roads
La Crosse city council member Chris Woodard, who is running for Wisconsin state Assembly here in the 95th District, joined the show Monday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
Senate hopeful Barnes mistakenly added La Crosse County Sheriff’s Captain John Siegel to endorsement list
La Crosse County candidate for sheriff, John Siegel, is one of two names removed from a list of law enforcement endorsements for U.S. Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. Barnes’ campaign recently released a list of nine endorsements from current and former people in law enforcement. Siegel, currently the Investigative Captain...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain that is famous for its delicious chicken sandwiches recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On September 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened another new location in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Participating in political debates should be mandatory for candidates
There aren’t many requirements to run for political office. You have to be a legal citizen, and sometimes be of a certain age. Perhaps there should be one more requirement for aspiring politicians, an appearance in political debates. It seems this election system, debates have become more political. Third District congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden is lashing out over calls for him to debate his opponent, Brad Pfaff. Pfaff proposed three debates. Van Orden said he would only take part if it was a town-hall style debate, with questions from members of the audience, and not in his words, “university professors” and “liberal media.” That has prompted UW-La Crosse, which in typical years conducts debates with area candidates, to suspend its calls for a debate in this congressional race, saying the rhetoric has become toxic. That is unfortunate. Voters deserve to see the candidates side by side, and hear from them in their own words. Participating in a political debate should be seen as an opportunity to clarify a candidate’s position on the issues, not an opportunity to offer a dog-whistle to their political base with verbal grenades like “university professors” and “liberal media.” These debates are a service to voters to help them get to know the candidates. Skipping debates while crying foul should also tell voters something about the candidates.
Apparently, This Wisconsin Diner is One of America’s Most Road Trip Worthy Restaurants
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
