ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC families sue after airlines lose loved ones’ bodies

By Kathianne Boniello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qEu8_0hzcOoFX00

Two New York families endured the same ghoulish nightmare when the bodies of their deceased loved ones were lost, according to lawsuits.

One Bronx family has accused Turkish Airlines of losing the remains of their patriarch on the way to his funeral in Kazakhstan, while a Brooklyn clan charges their dead mother’s body was 11 days late to services in Puerto Rico.

“I cannot talk about this without tears in my eye,” said Nagima Alzhan 63, whose husband Serik Berlinbayev died in a Bronx hospital in December 2019 from liver problems.

Nagima had immigrated to the United States in 2002 after winning a lottery for a green card, learning English and working her way up to become a registered nurse. Berlinbayev, who was a government official in their native Kazakhstan, joined her here in 2015, she said.

“I was working two jobs. He was taking care of us,” she said of her husband of 35 years.

When he died, Nagima paid $15,000 to a local funeral director to embalm the remains and arrange transport to their homeland, so Berlinbayev could have a funeral and be buried within seven days of his death, as per Muslim custom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lkzJ_0hzcOoFX00
Berlinbayev died in a Bronx hospital in December 2019 from liver problems.
Family handout

His body was put on a flight out of Kennedy Airport on Dec. 19, 2019, and expected to arrive in Kazakhstan on Dec. 21, when about 100 people were due to attend the funeral.

But the remains didn’t show up.

“No one was picking up the phone,” she recalled. “At that moment, we were just crying. It was terrible. It’s not a piece of, I don’t know, something — it’s human. It’s unbelievable what we went through.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYkhq_0hzcOoFX00
Berlinbayev worked as a government official in Kazakhstan until he joined his wife in the US in 2015.
J.C.Rice

Berlinbayev’s body, which had been lost in Istanbul, was finally located but not until the family was forced to break the seven-day custom. Turkish Airlines didn’t apologize, she added. Nagima is seeking unspecified damages in her Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit against the airline.

The family of Ana Rivera was also traumatized, according to a Brooklyn Supreme Court.

Rivera, a married mother of two, died at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center on March 31, 2020, from complications of pneumonia. The family hired Paccione Funeral Directors on Staten Island to help transport Rivera’s body via American Airlines to Puerto Rico, where it was due to arrive on April 8, 2020, according to the legal filing. But the body didn’t show up until April 19 — and was decomposing, the family charged in the litigation filed against Paccione, American Airlines and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHR1N_0hzcOoFX00
Ana Rivera died in March 2020, from complications of pneumonia.
Family handout

“The law puts a special value on human remains and you can’t treat deceased person like a piece of luggage or a piece of cargo,” said lawyer Mark Seitelman, who represents both families. “It has to be treated with respect, it has to be delivered on time to the mourners who are waiting to receive it.”

Turkish Airlines didn’t respond to a message seeking comment. American Airlines said it would review the allegations.

Rocco Paccione, owner of the Staten Island funeral home, noted that Rivera’s death came as deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic put incredible strain on resources throughout the health care and funeral industries in the five boroughs.

“We were given a set of instructions. We followed our instructions and Ms. Rivera got home,” he said, declining further comment on the pending litigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane

A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
The Independent

First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members. Kelly Pichardo, 32, from the Bronx in New York City, was also ordered to pay American Airlines $9,123, according to the Arizona US Attorney’s Office. Pichardo and co-defendant Leeza Rodriguez “engaged in unruly and intimidating behavior while traveling first class” from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California, prompting the plane to be diverted to Phoenix, Arizona, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward

Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Brooklyn Supreme#Turkish Airlines#Muslim
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
American Airlines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Gang of seven thieves calmly walk out of Lululemon in NYC with $30k worth of goods while security does NOTHING - as high-end stores in SoHo and West Village come under siege from looters

New York City's high-end stores have become a target for looters as a gang of thieves stole $30,000 worth of clothing from upmarket sportwear brand Lululemon while a security guard stood by. Seven thieves, believed to be aged from 30 to 50-years-old, entered the store on 14th Street and 9th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)

Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy