ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Mastriano, Trump Jr. rally in Chambersburg

By Bryan Munoz
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnTRj_0hzcOnMo00

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another pit stop for Doug Mastriano, the Republican hopeful was leaning on some conservative star power in Chambersburg today.

“You can run Josh, but you can’t hide because in November we’re coming for you and you’re going to lose, “ said Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, was at the rally to boost Mastriano’s campaign, raise funds, and advance the Republican agenda.

“What is happening right now and what is destroying our country. What is creating inflation, eliminating energy dependence. What made all the prices at the grocery store go through the roof is democratic policy,” said Donald Trump Jr.

Mastriano made the 2020 lockdowns a big sticking point, and he vowed to settle the trans student-athlete issue once and for all.  Mastriano also attacked his opponent, Josh Shapiro, and offered some plans of his own.

“I’m opening up state lands for development. We’re rolling back eight years of regulations. We’re going to speed up the permitting process and we’re going to drill and dig like there is no tomorrow,” Mastriano added.

Mastriano and Trump Jr. rallied in front of hundreds of energized and die-hard supporters, some who drove as far as West Virginia.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It’s time for a change in our government in Harrisburg. We need a leader and not a follower and someone who doesn’t listen to everybody else and has some ideas of his own,” said Carr Marks, of Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Mastriano responds to old photo

Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Fetterman visits Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman visited Indiana County Tuesday evening, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Chambersburg, PA
Government
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
West Virginia State
WTAJ

State representatives push for diaper funding, access

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know it can cost anywhere from $75 to $300 a month just to keep your baby in clean diapers? That’s why some state representatives are advocating for a bill that will grant funding to expand access to diapers for those in need. Federal assistance programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition […]
HARRISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
WTAJ

What to know about voter registration in PA ahead of midterm elections

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A national civic holiday is being observed Tuesday that encourages Pennsylvanians and Americans across the country to register to vote. National Voter Registration Day, which is held annually on the fourth Tuesday in September, is a nonpartisan civic holiday that commemorates a day of action and celebrates democracy in the U.S. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, stumped in Blair County Saturday to continue his campaign. Shapiro made a stop at the American Federation of State County and Municpal Employyees District Conuncil Building in Duncansville to talk about issues affecting rural Pennsylvania. “I understand the importance of the agricultural […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Shredding event coming to Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks that are looking to scrap documents that may contain any personal information can do so at an upcoming shredding event in Altoona. Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Altoona) is hosting his “Shredding with Schmitt” at People’s Natural Gas Field on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Folks who come out […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump#Election Local#Republican#The Wtaj Newsletter
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks

Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

USS Harrisburg naval ship expected to launch in 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The USS Harrisburg, a $2 billion naval ship currently being constructed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, is expected to be completed in 2024 and put into service in 2025. House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee majority chairman Rep. Karen Boback (R-Wyoming) and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams both met with U.S. Navy Rear […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights

BOSTON (AP) — Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary Tuesday for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges that the...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households

>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTAJ

Live: NY attorney general makes ‘major announcement’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James said she will be making a “major announcement” Wednesday morning. Although the politician did not provide details about the briefing, James’ office has been investigating former President Donald Trump’s business dealings in New York. The long-running civil probe involves allegations that Trump’s company, the Trump […]
POLITICS
NorthcentralPA.com

Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
Wbaltv.com

Goucher Poll reveals shows how some Marylanders intend to vote in governor's race

A new Goucher Poll released Monday morning shows how some Maryland voters intend to vote in the race for governor. The Goucher/Baltimore Banner/WYPR poll indicates more Maryland voters are leaning toward Democratic nominee Wes Moore. If the general election for governor were held today, 53% said they would vote for Moore and 31% for Republican nominee Dan Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy