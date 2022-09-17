ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EP Zoo invites residents to elephant’s birthday bash

By Melissa Luna
 4 days ago

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – Savannah the elephant is turning 70 years old today and El Paso residents are invited to join her in celebrating her special day.

The birthday bash is taking place today at the El Paso zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s still time to party with Savannah.

KTSM

El Paso Out of the Darkness Community Walk to Return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual El Paso Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the West Texas Chapter, is coming back to the borderland. The event will be held October 1st at 10 a.m. at Eastwood Park. Volunteers from El Paso, Texas are joining the quarter of a million people who are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Details on Abraham Romero’s funeral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community members and loved ones will be saying their final goodbyes to Abraham Romero this Friday, Sep. 23. Abraham Romero was only 17-years-old when he lost his life after battling a three week medically-induced coma. Abraham was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. A public viewing will […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Register to vote now at your nearest Peter Piper Pizza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s National Voter Registration Day and people across the borderland can now get ready to vote in the upcoming elections in November at our local Peter Piper Pizza locations, today until 1 p.m.  The public will be able to go to any of the five voter registration events listed below […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Could the Red Flag Law prevent a tragedy in Las Cruces?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the murder of Las Cruces restaurant owner Kimberly Yacone allegedly killed by her husband Robert Yacone, questions arise whether there was any way to prevent it with New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. Robert Yacone is being charged with First Degree Murder of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Southwest University in El Paso celebrates new admin building

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Southwest University celebrated its new administration building in central El Paso on Tuesday, Sept. 20. A spokesperson for the university says the expansion will help create a positive environment for students while integrating the latest in technology. University officials also say the new addition will help students be better prepared […]
EL PASO, TX
