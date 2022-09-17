EP Zoo invites residents to elephant’s birthday bash

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – Savannah the elephant is turning 70 years old today and El Paso residents are invited to join her in celebrating her special day.

The birthday bash is taking place today at the El Paso zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s still time to party with Savannah.





For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.