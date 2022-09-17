ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mark Cuban says Gen Z are the real ‘greatest generation’ and boomers are the most ‘disappointing’

By Steve Mollman
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IziHC_0hzcOWJL00

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban doesn’t think much of baby boomers. He has high praise, however, for “zoomers.”

The Dallas Mavericks owner spoke glowingly of Generation Z—those born between 1995 and 2010—on this week’s episode for Re:Thinking with Adam Grant. When making decisions, he told the podcast, they take into account all factors, including the effect on their mental health.

“I think that’s beautiful and it’s very analogous to when I was getting started and technology was just happening or the internet was just happening,” said Cuban, who sold a video portal to Yahoo for billions in the mid-1990s.

What’s more, he added, “organizations will have to understand that more and more and more as we go forward. Not only for how you treat your employees, but what your customers expect as well.”

As for baby boomers, they will “go down in history as the most disappointing generation ever, from sex, drugs, and rock and roll to what we have today,” Cuban said.

Zoomers are often associated with “quiet quitting” and the tend to favor happiness over productivity—and a career detached from their identity.

“Whereas other generations thought that their identity started at 9 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m., Gen Z often feels that their identity starts outside of work,” Jason Dorsey, Gen Z expert and founder of The Center for Generational Kinetics, told Fortune last month. “That puts less pressure on them to define themselves through their current employment.”

Quiet quitting, Thrive Works CEO Arianna Huffington told Fortune, is Gen Z’s reaction to the burnout culture that dominated their parents’ lives.

In a survey by the talent firm Lever earlier this year, 42% of zoomers said they’d rather be at a company that gives them a sense of purpose than one that pays them more.

They prioritize flexibility, too, with 66% saying they’d switch jobs for more control over their work schedule, assuming the salary and job description remained the same, according to a survey by Adobe entitled “The Future of Time.”

TikTok is littered with videos of zoomers questioning societal values that prioritize productivity over well-being. For them, the pandemic was a defining moment, leading to doubts early in their lives about forever pursuing the next accomplishment.

The pandemic “is the generation-defining experience for Gen Z and will impact them for the rest of their lives,” says the Center for Generational Kinetics, which has studied zoomers extensively. “In the area of employment, there is significant government data that shows Gen Z leaving current jobs, starting new jobs, and reconsidering career paths and work styles.”

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 1231

jack davis
4d ago

the greatest generation won ww2, and a man on the moon. we wouldn't have computers or cellphones if it wasn't the greatest generation and boomers.

Reply(103)
718
Berzerker_Raider
4d ago

are you kidding? most millennials and gen zeros are so anxiety ridden that they can't achieve much of, if anything that doesn't involve their cell phone or computer.... most. there are some exceptions.

Reply(47)
525
Richard Osborne
4d ago

Actually, the "Greatest Generation" were the Baby Boomer's parents. Everyone knows that without them, we'd all be speaking German or Japanese today. Thank you

Reply(19)
459
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Arianna Huffington
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The best jobs for Gen Z workers

In a Great Resignation era, managers have been trying to figure out what exactly the elusive Gen Z wants. The answer just became a bit clearer thanks to a new report from Glassdoor, which analyzed its database of company reviews for the roles and companies different generations prefer. It found that Gen Z desires jobs that help them change company culture and have a social impact. For many, that means a role in recruiting.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Generation Z#Baby Boomers#Yahoo#Zoomers#Themsel
Fortune

‘Heartless’: The ascension of King Charles could mean massive layoffs for longtime staffers

As many as 100 employees at Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla have lived for years, have received notice that they could be losing their jobs. While King Charles has been trying to boost his reputation with the British people in the days since the death of Queen Elizabeth, his ascension to the throne is a less joyous moment for many staffers who served him when he was the Prince of Wales.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
Fortune

Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common

One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Fortune

215K+
Followers
9K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy