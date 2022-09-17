AOC lashes out at Republicans, accuses them of 'crimes against humanity' over migrant busing

R ep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at Republicans Friday, accusing politicians of committing "crimes against humanity" after transporting immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris this week.

Without specifically naming the politicians, Ocasio-Cortez said the "trafficking" of the immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border of the United States was "abuse."

"It’s appalling that far-right politicians seem to have decided that fall before an election is their regularly scheduled time to commit crimes against humanity on refugees," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted . "Don’t normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn’t politics as usual. It’s abuse."



The tweet referred to Gov. Greg Abbott's (R-TX) transportation of immigrants to the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Thursday and Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) decision to send immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Abbott bused more immigrants to the Naval Observatory, where Harris resides, on Saturday.

"What a lot of Republican politicians fail to understand is that not everyone shares their zero-sum, scarcity mindset," Ocasio-Cortez said. "Many of us understand that immigrants and refugees are a blessing. They have so much to offer our country, & much of our growth as a nation is because of them."

In a couple of tweets Friday, Ocasio-Cortez recommended people not refer to immigrants who illegally entered the country as "illegal," alleging that the way most people's families entered the country in history would be considered illegal by current standards.

"By today’s standards, most US families would have be deemed undocumented or trafficked at some point in their family history," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted . "For the most part, people didn’t need lawyers and years of processing to come to this US until immigration became a racialized issue."



The tweets come after Ocasio-Cortez suggested that Abbott reconsider his career choice as he appeared to be "struggling at his job."

Abbott has come under heat from critics on the Left for transporting 7,900 immigrants to Washington since April and transporting over 2,200 immigrants to New York City since August as part of "Operation Lone Star," according to data from the Texas governor's office. Recently, Texas added Chicago to the destination list, sending more than 300 immigrants to that city.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has snapped back at Abbott, decrying the busing gambit as "a politically motivated stunt." She recently opened an office to respond to the large increase of immigrants pouring into the capital from Texas and unsuccessfully lobbied for National Guard logistical support.