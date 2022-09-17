Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
Children hit by car on Joor Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-110 North at Chippewa Street after crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 North at Chippewa Street after a Wednesday afternoon crash shut the roadway down. Drivers were urged by DOTD to take an alternate route on I-110 North. Upon reopening, traffic officials said congestion has reached Fuqua Street.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Debris in road causes closure along I-110 at Harding Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-110 South Wednesday (September 21) afternoon. As of 12:30 p.m., DOTD says I-110 South remains closed at Harding Boulevard due to debris in the roadway. Congestion is minimal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (September 20) evening crash on Winbourne Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries....
brproud.com
Sweating plumbing pipes caused Monday night house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Monday night house fire sparked by sweating plumbing pipes was extinguished quickly by St. George Fire Department. The fire department said there were no injuries from the fire. Crews arrived at 8:20 p.m. Monday night at the 7200 block of Members Place. Flames...
brproud.com
Construction project cause of nearly month-long closure of La. 74
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A portion of La. 74 in Ascension Parish is closed for nearly a month as crews work. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the full closure started on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. and will continue until Monday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. No through traffic will be allowed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police: Every 4 hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to recent statistics shared by Louisiana State Police (LSP), last year, a total of 23 crashes involving trains occurred within the state. Sadly, these collisions resulted in 13 fatalities and ten injuries. LSP shared the above data in connection with National Rail Safety...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after one hurt in shooting on Yorkshire St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 7000 block of Yorkshire St. BRPD said that one person was shot and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital. The...
brproud.com
Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
brproud.com
Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Vehicle slams into pawn shop on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a van crashed into a building on Airline Hwy. A van drove all the way into the Xotic Pawn on Monday morning. BRPD is currently looking for whoever was in the vehicle when it hit the...
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that on September 18, investigators arrested Lawrence Brooks, 46, and Marley Banks, 33, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Banks and a 42-year-old female were driving...
WAFB.com
Two killed in Baker shooting
Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
brproud.com
Coca-Cola truck ends up in ditch, school bus ‘immobilized’ in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department was called to a crash involving a school bus and Coca-Cola truck. The crash took place around 6:35 a.m. near the Ochsner Health Center located at 11424 Sullivan Rd. Central PD said the truck ended up in a ditch and the...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
brproud.com
Update: Entergy repairs ruptured gas line on N. Sherwood Forest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A ruptured gas line on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard was the cause of a temporary lane closure Monday (September 19) afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), local hazmat crews, Entergy representatives, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) rushed to the scene shortly after 12 noon.
WDSU
Funeral arrangements set for LSU student shot, killed on Government Street
Funeral arrangements have been set for an LSU student killed last week on Government Street. Allison Rice was found shot to death in her car. She was a senior from Geismar. Baton Rouge police are investigating the shooting. Rice's funeral will be on Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic...
Comments / 0