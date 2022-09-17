ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Children hit by car on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
All lanes open on I-110 North at Chippewa Street after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 North at Chippewa Street after a Wednesday afternoon crash shut the roadway down. Drivers were urged by DOTD to take an alternate route on I-110 North. Upon reopening, traffic officials said congestion has reached Fuqua Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (September 20) evening crash on Winbourne Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sweating plumbing pipes caused Monday night house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Monday night house fire sparked by sweating plumbing pipes was extinguished quickly by St. George Fire Department. The fire department said there were no injuries from the fire. Crews arrived at 8:20 p.m. Monday night at the 7200 block of Members Place. Flames...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Construction project cause of nearly month-long closure of La. 74

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A portion of La. 74 in Ascension Parish is closed for nearly a month as crews work. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the full closure started on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. and will continue until Monday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. No through traffic will be allowed.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
BRPD investigating after one hurt in shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 7000 block of Yorkshire St. BRPD said that one person was shot and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Beautifying Baton Rouge: EBR officials teach citizens how to tackle blight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Efforts to improve various aspects of the capital area’s environment and ambiance have been underway for years, and this fall they continue with a City-Parish sponsored Blight Boot Camp for citizens. EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is encouraging locals to attend the course,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vehicle slams into pawn shop on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a van crashed into a building on Airline Hwy. A van drove all the way into the Xotic Pawn on Monday morning. BRPD is currently looking for whoever was in the vehicle when it hit the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Two killed in Baker shooting

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
LIVINGSTON, LA
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
Update: Entergy repairs ruptured gas line on N. Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A ruptured gas line on North Sherwood Forest Boulevard was the cause of a temporary lane closure Monday (September 19) afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), local hazmat crews, Entergy representatives, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) rushed to the scene shortly after 12 noon.
BATON ROUGE, LA

