Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
localsyr.com
Off-duty deputy cut in face by man holding folding saw
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An off-duty Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital for a “large laceration” to his face. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Peters, 45, approached two deputies who just finished their shifts at the Justice Center around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
localsyr.com
Help locate this missing teen
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a...
Oneida Police Looking for “Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week”
Oneida City Police are looking for a 54-year-old white male who is wanted on charges of sexual assault, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police Criminal Investigations Division. Police say Michael A. Merrill, who's residence is unknown is wanted through a bench warrant that includes Sex Abuse...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica Police Release Video and 911 Audio from Deadly Officer Involved Shooting
Warning: Video contained in this post shows the fatal shooting of a David Litts of Utica, NY during an interaction with the Utica Police Department. Viewer discretion is advised. The public is getting its first look at a fatal officer involved shooting earlier this month that resulted in the death...
Homeless Syracuse man attacked off-duty deputy, cut officer’s face, deputies say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A homeless Syracuse man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he attacked a deputy with a folding saw in a parking lot of the OnCenter. Joseph H. Peters, 45, of Syracuse, was arrested for using the folding saw to cut a deputy across the officer’s face, according to an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office news release.
NY Man Faces Felony For Mother’s Day ‘Prank’ on Ex-Employer
An upstate New York man went too far as he apparently wanted to settle a score with his former employer. He's now admitting his 'prank' wasn't harmless after New York State Police arrested him on a felony charge. The incident dates back to Mother's Day of this year and involved...
Update: New Hartford Police Debunk Attempted Abduction at School
New Hartford Police says that the report of a man attempting to lure students into the woods at an athletic event was completely made up. Police responded to the Perry Junior High School in New Hartford on Saturday morning after a student from the Mount Markham School District claimed that he became disoriented and lost in the woods after a man dressed in camouflage attempted to abduct him. As a result, authorities and the school district were forced to cancel the cross country event and an intense search for the white male ensued.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
Camillus woman handcuffed boy to bed, strangled him and didn’t feed him for days, deputies say
Update: Camillus woman charged with abusing 11-year boy released from jail on bond. Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman was charged Tuesday with strangling, neglecting and abusing an 11-year-old boy, deputies said. The 44-year-old woman handcuffed the boy to a bed frame, forced him to sleep on the floor...
Police release videos, chilling 911 call from man killed by officers in Utica; ‘I want them to kill me’
Utica, N.Y. – Utica police Wednesday released body camera videos and an audio recording of a 911 call from a suicidal man who was later killed by officers. The 911 call recordings reveal that he told dispatchers he wanted police to kill him. The videos capture the confrontation of the man with a knife and the officers talking to him and then fatally shooting him when he moved toward them.
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsChannel 36
Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert; Missing Woman From Madison County
MUNNSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Munnsville, New York in Madison County. Shari Parkis was last seen on Greene Road in the village of Munnsville, Madison County, at 2:08 PM on Tuesday, September 20. Shari was driving a 2010 gray Subaru Forester with New York license plate KWD-2952.
Skaneateles Suspect Sought After Allegedly Charging $3,500 on Victim’s Credit Card
Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying and locating a suspect in an alleged theft in Central New York. The New York State Police says that the suspect or suspects "broke the driver-side window of the victim’s vehicle and stole her purse along with several credit and debit cards along with a checkbook."
Syracuse common councilor arrested, jailed after domestic violence call from woman
Syracuse police arrested Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday after a report of a physical domestic violence incident. Gethers, 27, was jailed on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Justice Center records. Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched on a physical domestic violence...
Bradley Moses issues statement following toxicology report announcement
CAZENOVIA — Following a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office stating that Bradley Moses, a candidate for Madison County judge, had fentanyl, Delta-9 Carboxy THC (marijuana), and alcohol in his system the night deputies responded to an emergency at his residence, Moses issued the following statement:. “I...
Pond Street neighbor facing other challenges after building demolition
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kristina Greer lived in an apartment on Pond Street for two and a half years. In August, a building collapsed a few doors down and forced her out. “Codes came in to condemn my house, boarded up my window, excuse my doors, gave me five minutes to get my dog, my […]
cnyhomepage.com
UPD release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released bodycam footage on their Facebook page of the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. The 19-minute and 20-second video shows body-worn camera footage, 911 Recordings, and officer radio transmissions of...
Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Caught on Camera Lending A Helping Hand
It's not the typical reason that a bystander pulls out their cell phone to capture of member of law enforcement, but when she saw it happening decided to snap a few photos of it. A Central New York woman says the incident happened at the Rome Walmart location recently. Britanni...
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0