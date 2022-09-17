Lead-contaminated paint prompts closure of Crawford County Courthouse

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The discovery of lead-contaminated paint is causing the Crawford County Courthouse to close to the public for two weeks.

According to a news release from the Crawford County Commissioners Office, lead-contaminated paint was found as a result of an ongoing ventilation project at the courthouse.

Because of the discovery, the Crawford County Courthouse — located at 903 Diamond Park — will be closed from Sept. 26 through Oct. 9. The courthouse will resume normal operations on Oct. 10.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency reports lead from paint, dust, and soil can be dangerous if not properly managed. Visit the EPA website for more information about lead paint, potential sources, and how to protect yourself and your family.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

During the two week closure, courthouse offices will be temporarily relocated.

The public can access Voter Services at the Public Safety Building at 632 Pine Street in the City of Meadville; Human Resources, Finance, The County Treasurer, and the Public Defender, at the Judicial Center at 359 East Center Street in the City of Meadville; Assessment, Register and Recorder, Planning office, GIS, and the county Auditors, at the Dillion Center at 18360 Technology Drive (Avtex Complex in Vernon Twp.) in Meadville.

The public can contact each specific department by phone or email.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.