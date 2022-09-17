ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SkySports

Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft named 2022 Man of Steel

Croft saw off competition from Jack Welsby of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field to be crowned Man of Steel in his first season with the Red Devils. Croft also becomes only the second Salford player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings who lifted the trophy in 2019.
SkySports

St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final

St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return

Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
SkySports

Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions

In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SkySports

Gerwyn Price warns rivals he will be 'unbeatable' following latest success at World Series of Darts Finals

Gerwyn Price has warned his darting rivals that he will be "unbeatable" over the coming years, following his latest triumph at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. Top-ranked Price tasted glory in the World Series showpiece for the second time in three years after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the AFAS Live on Sunday, firing in a 14-darter in the decider as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece to claim the £70,000 top prize.
SkySports

Qipco Champions Day: Dragon Symbol set to take in Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot after Flying Five outing

Dragon Symbol is likely to head to the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on October 15 following his pleasing run in the Flying Five earlier this month. The four-year-old has had an indifferent year since switching to Roger Varian ahead of the current campaign, but a confidence-boosting victory in a first-time hood at Hamilton has signalled an upturn in his fortunes and following a respectable fifth in the Nunthorpe on his next start, he produced arguably his best performance of the season in Ireland.
SkySports

Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea

New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
PREMIER LEAGUE

