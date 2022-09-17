Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: St Helens' Joe Batchelor focused on winning rather than emotions
Rising up from the ranks of League One, the second row forward has taken the Super League by storm and fought hard to now be one of the most exciting talents in the side. RL news and gossip blog | Super League fixtures | RL live on Sky Sports. Now,...
SkySports
Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft named 2022 Man of Steel
Croft saw off competition from Jack Welsby of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field to be crowned Man of Steel in his first season with the Red Devils. Croft also becomes only the second Salford player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings who lifted the trophy in 2019.
SkySports
Charlie Adam retires | Is this his greatest goal?
Was this goal from inside his own half for Stoke against Chelsea Charlie Adam's greatest goal? The former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
SkySports
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers, Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder retires
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from playing, saying: "It's not been a bad ride". The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe aims to end time at club with more title glory
There are few people better placed than Liam Sutcliffe to assess the ups and downs experienced at Leeds Rhinos since one of the Betfred Super League's most successful clubs last lifted the title. The 27-year-old is one of only three players still part of the squad from the matchday 17...
SkySports
Super League Grand Final: How family man Rohan Smith brought Leeds Rhinos together
As he glanced at his phone in the aftermath of Leeds Rhinos clinching a place in this year's Betfred Super League Grand Final with a 20-8 victory away to Wigan Warriors, the first congratulatory message Rohan Smith noticed was from back home in Australia. It was from his father, Brian,...
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return
Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
St Helens' Morgan Knowles to play in Grand Final after winning second appeal against suspension
St Helens' Morgan Knowles will play in Saturday's Grand Final after the club won a second appeal against the two-match suspension he received after their semi-final. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford for twisting the arm of Chris Atkin, and his conduct was deemed to be Grade B Dangerous Contact with an opponent.
SkySports
Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions
In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SkySports
Simon Weaver interview: Harrogate Town chief's journey to becoming the EFL's longest-serving manager
When Simon Weaver came to Harrogate Town in May 2009, he was a rookie coach, looking to cut his teeth as he embarked upon the transition from player to manager. Thirteen years down the line, he remains at the helm of the North Yorkshire-based club. That puts him top of...
UEFA・
SkySports
Gerwyn Price warns rivals he will be 'unbeatable' following latest success at World Series of Darts Finals
Gerwyn Price has warned his darting rivals that he will be "unbeatable" over the coming years, following his latest triumph at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. Top-ranked Price tasted glory in the World Series showpiece for the second time in three years after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the AFAS Live on Sunday, firing in a 14-darter in the decider as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece to claim the £70,000 top prize.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Qipco Champions Day: Dragon Symbol set to take in Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot after Flying Five outing
Dragon Symbol is likely to head to the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on October 15 following his pleasing run in the Flying Five earlier this month. The four-year-old has had an indifferent year since switching to Roger Varian ahead of the current campaign, but a confidence-boosting victory in a first-time hood at Hamilton has signalled an upturn in his fortunes and following a respectable fifth in the Nunthorpe on his next start, he produced arguably his best performance of the season in Ireland.
SkySports
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger: I would wind players up if stadiums were too quiet
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he would deliberately wind up opposition players if stadiums were too quiet for his liking. The Germany international left the Premier League club for Real Madrid in the summer, joining the La Liga side on a free transfer. Rudiger has now revealed that he...
SkySports
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
SkySports
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion return: Why GAA must do more to stop driving top players from the intercounty game
The news of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion's return spread like wildfire on Sunday evening, after Dessie Farrell made the announcement in the most understated of manners. Half-way into a run-of-the-mill interview with Dublin GAA's in-house media channel, in which Farrell reviewed the county championship quarter-finals, the bomb was dropped:
SkySports
Women's Rugby World Cup: England announce 32-player squad led by captain Sarah Hunter
England Women have announced a squad of 32 for this year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. In a mix of experience and new talent, the squad includes six who were part of the 2014 World Cup winning squad, while 19 members of the group are in contention to make their maiden World Cup appearances in New Zealand.
SkySports
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes help Steve Clarke's side take control of Nations League group
Scotland's stand-in captain John McGinn says they needed Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine - which moved them two points clear at the top of their Nations League group - after the heartbreak of missing out on the World Cup. Steve Clarke's side opened the scoring through McGinn (70) before Lyndon...
SkySports
World Cup 2022 kits revealed: England announce tournament attire, Wales launch new home and away shirts
With World Cup 2022 now only two months away, kit suppliers have been flurrying to get all 32 nations decked out in time for Qatar. Here's the ones released so far... Toney handed first England call-up | Dier in squad, Sancho & Rashford out. Download the Sky Sports App |...
SkySports
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea
New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
Comments / 0