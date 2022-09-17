Read full article on original website
Simon Weaver interview: Harrogate Town chief's journey to becoming the EFL's longest-serving manager
When Simon Weaver came to Harrogate Town in May 2009, he was a rookie coach, looking to cut his teeth as he embarked upon the transition from player to manager. Thirteen years down the line, he remains at the helm of the North Yorkshire-based club. That puts him top of...
UEFA・
Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection
Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected. The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.
Arsenal in late Ajax draw as Rangers lose Benfica thriller - Women's Champions League round-up
Arsenal still have work to do to reach the group stages of the Champions League after being held to a draw by Ajax on Tuesday. The Gunners had fought back to lead in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at Meadow Park but were pegged back by a late equaliser as the Dutch side claimed a 2-2 draw.
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers, Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder retires
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from playing, saying: "It's not been a bad ride". The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky...
Charlie Adam retires | Is this his greatest goal?
Was this goal from inside his own half for Stoke against Chelsea Charlie Adam's greatest goal? The former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
Super League Grand Final: St Helens' Joe Batchelor focused on winning rather than emotions
Rising up from the ranks of League One, the second row forward has taken the Super League by storm and fought hard to now be one of the most exciting talents in the side. RL news and gossip blog | Super League fixtures | RL live on Sky Sports. Now,...
England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return
Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
Super League Grand Final: Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe aims to end time at club with more title glory
There are few people better placed than Liam Sutcliffe to assess the ups and downs experienced at Leeds Rhinos since one of the Betfred Super League's most successful clubs last lifted the title. The 27-year-old is one of only three players still part of the squad from the matchday 17...
Salford Red Devils half-back Brodie Croft named 2022 Man of Steel
Croft saw off competition from Jack Welsby of St Helens and Wigan Warriors' Jai Field to be crowned Man of Steel in his first season with the Red Devils. Croft also becomes only the second Salford player to win the award, following in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings who lifted the trophy in 2019.
St Helens' Morgan Knowles to play in Grand Final after winning second appeal against suspension
St Helens' Morgan Knowles will play in Saturday's Grand Final after the club won a second appeal against the two-match suspension he received after their semi-final. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford for twisting the arm of Chris Atkin, and his conduct was deemed to be Grade B Dangerous Contact with an opponent.
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
Dessie Dolan announced as Westmeath senior football manager
Dessie Dolan is the new manager of the Westmeath senior footballers. The Lake County great, who won a Leinster title as a player in 2004, has been a member of the county's senior football backroom team in recent seasons, as they won the inaugural Tailteann Cup in 2022. That victory...
NFL・
Mauricio Pochettino set to hold shock talks with Nice over swift return to management - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold shock talks with Nice over a swift return to management. Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard has hinted he could be interested in a move to the Premier League where Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen.
Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions
In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby and William Buick back on home soil at Lingfield after North American success
After a pause in British racing to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Lingfield and Newcastle host eight-race cards on Tuesday while there is Listed action from Aueuil, all live on Sky Sports Racing. Lingfield 3.20 - Princeville meets hat-trick seeker New Hope Bullet. Fresh from dominating the Group...
Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion return: Why GAA must do more to stop driving top players from the intercounty game
The news of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion's return spread like wildfire on Sunday evening, after Dessie Farrell made the announcement in the most understated of manners. Half-way into a run-of-the-mill interview with Dublin GAA's in-house media channel, in which Farrell reviewed the county championship quarter-finals, the bomb was dropped:
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Star apprentice Connor Planas seeks Southwell treble including a George Boughey link-up
Southwell takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday and exciting young apprentice Connor Planas teams up with a George Boughey filly. Southwell 8.00 - Recent winner Second Collection takes on Colombe. Planas, 19, has been one of the breakthrough stars of 2022, scoring 17 times from 110 rides...
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports
Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob...
Thursday Tips
Holloway Boy is taken to put his experience to good use in a fascinating renewal of the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Only four go to post for the Group Three, but three of them are potentially top class. Charlie Appleby's Victory Dance is two from three, with his only defeat coming in the July Stakes to the classy Isaac Shelby. He got back to winning ways comfortably last time out and rates a huge danger.
