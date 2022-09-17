ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

cenlanow.com

Talks begin around goals for La. tax reform

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Discussions are already beginning on how Louisiana’s tax structure can be changed and how to avoid a future fiscal cliff. A recent study group was formed to look at ways to eliminate income tax. During the first meeting, lawmakers brought up other tax reforms like lowering the sales tax, raising property tax, or reducing the number of credits and exemptions.
brproud.com

How many in Louisiana could see student debt relief?

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — State-by-state data showing how many will be affected by President Biden’s plan for student debt relief was released Tuesday. In August, Biden announced a plan that would provide $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 in relief to other borrowers. The U.S. Department of Education said over 40 million borrowers are eligible, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged.
KEEL Radio

Louisiana AG Jeff Landry Warns Credit Card Companies and Banks About Tracking Firearm Purchases

Recently, news reports stated New York democrats bullied credit card companies to create a new sales code for firearms and ammunition. Previously, firearms were classified under the broader category of "General Merchandise" or "Sporting Goods". But with the new firearm specific code, officials would be able to track private purchases of guns and firearms. This created a concern that the federal government is creating a master list of gun owners across the country.
bossierpress.com

Treasurer John M. Schroder to disperse more relief funds to loggers

Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder will launch a second round of the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program as of 10 a.m. on September 21. Designed to alleviate the economic strain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on the state’s logging industry, the program features one-time grants to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
cenlanow.com

Retired Louisiana Juvenile judge to chair division of American Bar Association

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earnestine Gray, retired Louisiana juvenile court judge was recently named chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Judicial Division. The Division’s members include judges, lawyers, tribal members, court administrators, academics, and students interested in the courts and the justice system. Gray has announced...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Is Sleepy Chicken Trending in Louisiana Again?

First Off, This Should Go Without Saying But We Need to Say "Don't Be Boiling Chicken in NyQuil Please." Remember earlier this year when TikTok videos were being taken down as soon as they were being put up because NyQuil chicken or "sleepy chicken" as people were calling it was trending?
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana judges honored by American Judges Association

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Edwin Lombard, Orleans Civil District Court Judge Kern A. Reese, and Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims were recently honored at the 2022 American Judges Association (AJA) Annual Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AJA is the largest independent, judge-only,...
Calcasieu Parish News

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack

Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA

