Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Talks begin around goals for La. tax reform
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Discussions are already beginning on how Louisiana’s tax structure can be changed and how to avoid a future fiscal cliff. A recent study group was formed to look at ways to eliminate income tax. During the first meeting, lawmakers brought up other tax reforms like lowering the sales tax, raising property tax, or reducing the number of credits and exemptions.
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
Louisiana Leader Says It Is Time to Kill Income Tax
Louisiana state lawmakers have started talking about doing away with the state income tax as a way to be more competitive with other states. Thousands of residents have left the Bayou State over the past 10 years and leaders are looking for ways to stem the tide of the out migration.
brproud.com
How many in Louisiana could see student debt relief?
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — State-by-state data showing how many will be affected by President Biden’s plan for student debt relief was released Tuesday. In August, Biden announced a plan that would provide $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 in relief to other borrowers. The U.S. Department of Education said over 40 million borrowers are eligible, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana AG Jeff Landry Warns Credit Card Companies and Banks About Tracking Firearm Purchases
Recently, news reports stated New York democrats bullied credit card companies to create a new sales code for firearms and ammunition. Previously, firearms were classified under the broader category of "General Merchandise" or "Sporting Goods". But with the new firearm specific code, officials would be able to track private purchases of guns and firearms. This created a concern that the federal government is creating a master list of gun owners across the country.
westcentralsbest.com
Audit: Former Louisiana district attorney might have used office money to fund his campaign
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of Louisiana’s 42nd Judicial District for 2020 uncovered a series of issues, from public money spent on the district attorney’s political campaign, to missing contracts, misuse of diversion fund money, and payroll problems. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a contracted...
KTBS
Louisiana adds 9,000 jobs in August, nearly a third government jobs
BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of employees in Louisiana increased by 9,000 from July to August, according to figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. There were 1.92 million people on nonfarm payrolls in August, compared to 1.91 million in July. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Special medical marijuana task force created at Louisiana State Capitol
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol have created a special medical marijuana task force. The goal is to study similar programs in states that surround Louisiana. Specifically, lawmakers hope to learn about ways to prevent employment discrimination against medical marijuana patients. There is also a...
RELATED PEOPLE
bossierpress.com
Treasurer John M. Schroder to disperse more relief funds to loggers
Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder will launch a second round of the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program as of 10 a.m. on September 21. Designed to alleviate the economic strain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on the state’s logging industry, the program features one-time grants to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
cenlanow.com
Retired Louisiana Juvenile judge to chair division of American Bar Association
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earnestine Gray, retired Louisiana juvenile court judge was recently named chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Judicial Division. The Division’s members include judges, lawyers, tribal members, court administrators, academics, and students interested in the courts and the justice system. Gray has announced...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Why Is Sleepy Chicken Trending in Louisiana Again?
First Off, This Should Go Without Saying But We Need to Say "Don't Be Boiling Chicken in NyQuil Please." Remember earlier this year when TikTok videos were being taken down as soon as they were being put up because NyQuil chicken or "sleepy chicken" as people were calling it was trending?
IN THIS ARTICLE
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana judges honored by American Judges Association
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Edwin Lombard, Orleans Civil District Court Judge Kern A. Reese, and Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims were recently honored at the 2022 American Judges Association (AJA) Annual Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AJA is the largest independent, judge-only,...
theadvocate.com
‘Monumental’: Louisiana takes major step toward unprecedented coastal restoration project
An unprecedented project to fight land loss devastating Louisiana’s coast by diverting sediment and water from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin took a major step toward definitive approval on Monday with the release of a final environmental assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps released...
Former Louisiana resident rides out Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico
Jason Routzahn, a former New Orleanian who now lives in Puerto Rico, is giving us a sense of what it's like on the island after riding out the storm.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that on September 18, investigators arrested Lawrence Brooks, 46, and Marley Banks, 33, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Banks and a 42-year-old female were driving...
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack
Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
Comments / 4