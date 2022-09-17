ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Panthers remain unbeaten after rolling past Goddard

By Steven Bortstein, Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON − Piedra Vista will likely only solidify their standing as one of the top-ranked football teams in all of New Mexico after a romping win Friday night over Goddard.

Meantime, Navajo Prep remains winless on the campaign after being beaten at home by Ignacio by a final of 54-18.

Here's a recap of some of the local and area prep football action.

PIEDRA VISTA 47, Goddard 29

The Piedra Vista High School football team remained unbeaten on the season, extending their win streak to five straight after a 47-29 win at home Friday night over Goddard.

Zach Mora-Dotson scored three touchdowns to lead the Panthers offense, while also recording one of four interceptions on the night.

Piedra Vista came into the game as the top-ranked Class 5A team in the state of New Mexico according to both MaxPreps and the New Mexico High School Coaches Association and led essentially from start to finish, taking a 13-7 lead into the second quarter and extending that lead to 26-7 into the locker room.

The Panthers were explosive on offense for much of the night, churning out multiple big plays against a Goddard defense that had trouble containing quarterback Logan Howell and running backs Mora-Dotson as well as Jacob Ramsted.

"A lot of the credit for our offense has to go to the offensive line," said head coach Jared Howell. "Those guys up front were able to protect the quarterback and give him time to make plays as well as open up holes for our backs."

Meantime, Jacob Schrueder picked off a pair of passes for Piedra Vista, preventing Goddard from getting back into a game in which they trailed throughout.

"We still make a few too many mistakes that are correctable, that are easy to fix," Howell said. "There were some great efforts on defense but there's some situations where we shouldn't be at."

Goddard, who came into the game ranked fifth in Class 5A by MaxPreps, dropped their second game of the season falling to 3-2 on the campaign and having their two-game win streak snapped.

Piedra Vista not only tops the polls in Class 5A, but came into the game against Goddard, ranked fifth overall in the state, trailing only four Class 6A schools, including top-ranked Cleveland, as well as La Cueva, Centennial and Hobbs.

The Panthers will hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday when they face Valley (3-1), coming off a bye week after having easily beaten Belen on the road by a score from 42-7.

IGNACIO 54, Navajo Prep 18

The Ignacio High School football team improved to 2-0 on the season after winning their first road game this season, routing Navajo Prep 54-18 on Friday Night at Eagles Stadium.

Ignacio, led by senior quarterback John Riepel and junior Devante Montoya, led by only four points midway through the third quarter before scoring 32 unanswered points on their way to victory.

Navajo Prep (0-4), still in search of their first win on the season, will be back on the road Saturday at 1 p.m. to face McCurdy.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Panthers remain unbeaten after rolling past Goddard

