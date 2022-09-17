Read full article on original website
Update: Missing Cleveland man has been found
A missing Cleveland man may be in danger, according tp police.
16-year-old found safe, Warrensville Heights police say
Warrensville police say a missing 16-year-old girl has now been found.
Warrensville Heights officials searching for missing teenage girl
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Warrensville Heights officials are asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenager. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Hendon left her family home to go to an "unknown...
Cleveland Police locate missing 43-year-old man
Cleveland Police have found a 43-year-old man who went missing last week. Police said he was located near West 48th Street and Clark Avenue.
Akron Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old boy found safe; suspect arrested in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled after police safely located a 4-year-old Akron boy who was taken Monday evening following an alleged shooting. Officers arrived at the 1100 block of Tulip Street in the South Akron neighborhood around 6:50 p.m. and found an unconscious adult woman outside. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and witnesses said they saw the male suspect grab his and the woman's son before fleeing. Video shows the father grabbing the boy before getting in his car, according to authorities.
16-year-old arrested following police chase, 3-vehicle crash in Ohio
Parma police have arrested a 16-year-old after he reportedly gave chase in a stolen SUV and caused a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
Suspect in 3-year-old’s abduction arrested in Cleveland; shooting victim improves
AKRON, Ohio — The suspect in a woman’s shooting and the abduction of a 3-year-old boy Monday night, spurring an Amber Alert, is being held in the Summit County Jail after he was arrested early Tuesday morning. Jose Castro, 24, was wanted on charges of felonious assault and...
43-year-old woman arrested for drunk driving, child in the car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 5 several cars were broken into and purses stolen while people were exercising at a local fitness center. Neither were sure what time the theft occurred. On Sept. 6 at 11:15 a.m. officers responded to Marlen Jewelers after a theft was reported. A man left the store without paying for a gold chain that he took from the counter. The 46-year-old Bay Village man was found and arrested. He was advised he was no longer welcome at the store.
Geauga County 3-vehicle crash: 2 critically injured including 2-year-old child
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Three vehicles were involved in a serious crash that occurred on State Route 528 near mile post 8 Tuesday afternoon in Geauga County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:46...
Australian Shepherd dog stolen from Parma backyard
PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department is asking for help from the public after a dog was stolen from a resident's backyard. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Parma Police officials shared on Facebook...
Cleveland father leaves 4-month-old alone in running car: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Aug. 22, a concerned passerby called police after discovering a small infant inside a running black Toyota Corolla parked in the Meijer parking lot on Broadview Road. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said upon discovering the child, they opened the unlocked door to make sure the 4-month-old was OK.
cleveland19.com
9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
Tenant arrives home to find landlord sleeping in kitchen: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 2, police were dispatched to a Forest Edge Drive home after a resident discovered that her landlord was sleeping in her kitchen. The arriving officer talked to the landlord, who was advised that he would need to evict the resident if he didn’t want her living there anymore.
mymix1041.com
Traffic fatality involving pedestrian in Cleveland
On September 20, 2022, at approximately 8:35 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a crash with injuries on Keith Street at Hackberry Drive NW. Based on the preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was crossing Keith Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Keith Street. The pedestrian was transported...
Police: 3-year-old fatal gunshot wound self-inflicted
Officials have released more details about the 3-year-old who was fatally shot last week in Warrensville Heights.
cleveland19.com
Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
cleveland19.com
3-year-old killed from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police, alongside the coroner’s office, are reporting the 3-year-old killed Wednesday night as a self-inflicted gunshot. The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones. According to Warrensville Heights police, officers found the child shot after...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman indicted for reckless homicide after 10-year-old fatally shot
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Court records obtained by 19 News revealed Monday a 33-year-old woman is charged for the deadly shooting of a 10-year-old boy. Prosecutors indicted Brittany Barksdale, of Cleveland, for reckless homicide Friday in Cuyahoga County court. Cayden Williams died June 6 after being shot a home on...
cleveland19.com
Dog snatcher takes pup from Parma backyard, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are looking for the community’s help in identifying the woman responsible for stealing a dog from a backyard of a home last week. The Australian Shepard was taken on Sept. 8 at around 5:15 p.m. from a home on Grovewood Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
Bond set for East CLE police chief
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner appeared in court Monday morning to be arraigned on several charges including, grand theft and theft in office.
