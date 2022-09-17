ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Akron Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old boy found safe; suspect arrested in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled after police safely located a 4-year-old Akron boy who was taken Monday evening following an alleged shooting. Officers arrived at the 1100 block of Tulip Street in the South Akron neighborhood around 6:50 p.m. and found an unconscious adult woman outside. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and witnesses said they saw the male suspect grab his and the woman's son before fleeing. Video shows the father grabbing the boy before getting in his car, according to authorities.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

43-year-old woman arrested for drunk driving, child in the car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Sept. 5 several cars were broken into and purses stolen while people were exercising at a local fitness center. Neither were sure what time the theft occurred. On Sept. 6 at 11:15 a.m. officers responded to Marlen Jewelers after a theft was reported. A man left the store without paying for a gold chain that he took from the counter. The 46-year-old Bay Village man was found and arrested. He was advised he was no longer welcome at the store.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WKYC

Australian Shepherd dog stolen from Parma backyard

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department is asking for help from the public after a dog was stolen from a resident's backyard. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Parma Police officials shared on Facebook...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

9 people injured in Middlefield crash; 2-year-old patient flown to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Middlefield left at least nine people hurt. The Middlefield Fire Department first reported the crash at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Peters Road and Madison Road. Emergency responders from neighboring departments assisted Middlefield crews at the...
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
mymix1041.com

Traffic fatality involving pedestrian in Cleveland

On September 20, 2022, at approximately 8:35 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a crash with injuries on Keith Street at Hackberry Drive NW. Based on the preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was crossing Keith Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Keith Street. The pedestrian was transported...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

3-year-old killed from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights police, alongside the coroner’s office, are reporting the 3-year-old killed Wednesday night as a self-inflicted gunshot. The child was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Dontez Jones. According to Warrensville Heights police, officers found the child shot after...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman indicted for reckless homicide after 10-year-old fatally shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Court records obtained by 19 News revealed Monday a 33-year-old woman is charged for the deadly shooting of a 10-year-old boy. Prosecutors indicted Brittany Barksdale, of Cleveland, for reckless homicide Friday in Cuyahoga County court. Cayden Williams died June 6 after being shot a home on...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Dog snatcher takes pup from Parma backyard, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are looking for the community’s help in identifying the woman responsible for stealing a dog from a backyard of a home last week. The Australian Shepard was taken on Sept. 8 at around 5:15 p.m. from a home on Grovewood Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
PARMA, OH
WKYC

WKYC

