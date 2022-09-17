On Sept. 5 several cars were broken into and purses stolen while people were exercising at a local fitness center. Neither were sure what time the theft occurred. On Sept. 6 at 11:15 a.m. officers responded to Marlen Jewelers after a theft was reported. A man left the store without paying for a gold chain that he took from the counter. The 46-year-old Bay Village man was found and arrested. He was advised he was no longer welcome at the store.

