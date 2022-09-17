Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
1 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Little Village
A suspect is in custody after Chicago police said he fired shots toward officers in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night.
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old shot man on Red Line train, paralyzing him from the waist down, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 17-year-old Chicago boy with shooting a passenger aboard a Red Line train at Christmastime, paralyzing the victim from the waist down and causing him to lose the use of his hands. However, the teen’s defense attorney claims that police have the wrong person and that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Off-duty CPD officer shot during 'road rage' incident had been relieved of police powers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty police officer who was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Irving Park on Tuesday had been relieved of her police powers days earlier, and sources said it was because drugs had been found in her system.Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the officer had been relieved of her police powers on Saturday. Police declined to elaborate, citing personnel matters, but multiple sources confirmed to CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that the officer was relieved of her police powers due to a positive drug test.The officer was released from Advocate Illinois...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects wanted for smashing glass doors at Northwest Side businesses and stealing cash
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Dunning and Portage Park business owners about a recent string of commercial burglaries. In each incident, the offenders used a brick or large rock and smashed the front glass door of the business. Once the offenders were inside, they targeted cash registers and safes,...
fox32chicago.com
Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man has been charged in a Sunday shooting that killed two people and wounded two others on the city’s South Side, Chicago police said. The victims were on a front porch in the West Woodlawn neighborhood’s 6100-block of South Evans Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when Khalil Gilmore exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in the face expected to recover, top cop says
A female, off-duty Chicago police officer was shot around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said it started as a road rage incident.
nypressnews.com
Woman took nephew, 3, from home without permission to Lake Michigan before pushing him into water
CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier had taken the child from his home unbeknownst to the rest of their family, prosecutors alleged. The woman, Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated...
Grandmother Demands Answers After Suspect in 2-Year-Old Granddaughter's Death Freed on Bond
A Chicago grandmother is demanding answers after her 2-year-old granddaughter was beaten to death in central Illinois, and after the suspect in the case was freed on bond. At just 2 years old, Cali Marie was just learning how to walk and learning about potty training, but she was killed in a vicious beating, according to prosecutors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage incident
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The gunman fled the scene and was still on the loose Tuesday evening, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood...
Video shows patrons at West Town bar scramble after shots fired
CHICAGO - A West Town bar says it was the target of a random shooting Friday night. According to a Facebook post from The Aberdeen Tap, the victim was on the patio when they were struck by gunfire. Chicago police said the victim was shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.
Video Shows Cop Shoot Unarmed Man From Unmarked Car In Pilsen
CHICAGO — A police watchdog has released video of officers shooting two men in a case in Pilsen that led to felony charges for the officers. Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, have been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct in relation to the July 22 shooting, which took place in the 1000 block of West 18th Street.
nypressnews.com
Shooting in Calumet Heights leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon. At 3:37 p.m., the 30-year-old man was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street, near Stony Island Avenue, when someone shot him. The victim was taken to the University of...
Chicago Police Investigating After Body Found in Roseland Trash Bin
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after finding a person in a garbage can in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood,. At 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 110th Place, a male with an unknown age was found unresponsive in a garbage can, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Building collapse injures multiple people on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Multiple people were injured during a structure collapse Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Several ambulances were sent to the structure, located at Washington Boulevard and Central Avenue, collapse around 9 a.m., fire officials said. Officials have begun searching for additional people who were...
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
Comments / 0