Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Off-duty CPD officer shot during 'road rage' incident had been relieved of police powers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty police officer who was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Irving Park on Tuesday had been relieved of her police powers days earlier, and sources said it was because drugs had been found in her system.Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the officer had been relieved of her police powers on Saturday. Police declined to elaborate, citing personnel matters, but multiple sources confirmed to CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that the officer was relieved of her police powers due to a positive drug test.The officer was released from Advocate Illinois...
Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) — A man has been charged in a Sunday shooting that killed two people and wounded two others on the city’s South Side, Chicago police said. The victims were on a front porch in the West Woodlawn neighborhood’s 6100-block of South Evans Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when Khalil Gilmore exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage incident

CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The gunman fled the scene and was still on the loose Tuesday evening, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood...
Video Shows Cop Shoot Unarmed Man From Unmarked Car In Pilsen

CHICAGO — A police watchdog has released video of officers shooting two men in a case in Pilsen that led to felony charges for the officers. Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, have been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct in relation to the July 22 shooting, which took place in the 1000 block of West 18th Street.
Shooting in Calumet Heights leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon. At 3:37 p.m., the 30-year-old man was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street, near Stony Island Avenue, when someone shot him. The victim was taken to the University of...
Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side. According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m. Police...
Building collapse injures multiple people on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Multiple people were injured during a structure collapse Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Several ambulances were sent to the structure, located at Washington Boulevard and Central Avenue, collapse around 9 a.m., fire officials said. Officials have begun searching for additional people who were...
