Irritated Kitty
4d ago
People love speed... but all it takes is a fraction of a second to change your world forever. They've heard it before ....but don't believe it can happen to them.
Reply
3
Thomas Rossetos
4d ago
Bikers need to know that they can't stop in the same distance that a car can because they don't have a car's stability. Don't play Rudolph the Brown nosed reindeer unless you wanna die early. When you're tailgating somebody, you're putting your life in the hands of somebody you don't even know, who might be brain dead stupid, and do something stupid to kill you like this driver did.
Reply
2
