Flagler County, FL

Irritated Kitty
4d ago

People love speed... but all it takes is a fraction of a second to change your world forever. They've heard it before ....but don't believe it can happen to them.

Thomas Rossetos
4d ago

Bikers need to know that they can't stop in the same distance that a car can because they don't have a car's stability. Don't play Rudolph the Brown nosed reindeer unless you wanna die early. When you're tailgating somebody, you're putting your life in the hands of somebody you don't even know, who might be brain dead stupid, and do something stupid to kill you like this driver did.

leesburg-news.com

Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash

A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Zoey Fields

Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement

A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

