Game recap: UAB Blazers hand Georgia Southern season's first loss, 35-21

Georgia Southern couldn't keep the momentum going Saturday, losing to UAB 35-21 in Birmingham, Ala.

The Eagles (2-1) were coming off a 45-42 win over Nebraska , a game that led to the end of Scott Frost's career as Cornhuskers coach.

But this time, Georgia Southern could do little to stop a powerful UAB offense, led by DeWayne McBride's 223 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease had a rough game, completing just 24 of 50 passes for 204 yards and throwing three interceptions at Protective Stadium.

Georgia Southern is back in action next Saturday against Ball State at Paulson Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m.

UAB improved to 2-1.

2:34 p.m. | UAB WR Shropshire is out

Evan Dudley of al.com reports that UAB standout senior WR Trea Shropshire is out vs. Georgia Southern due to a violation of team rules. Shropshire was a @ConferenceUSA honorable mention in 2021 with nation-leading 26 yards per catch (27 receptions, team-high 703 yards) in 13 games (13 starts).

This season, he has one reception for 56 yards.

2:25 p.m. | Avoiding penalties

Through two games, Georgia Southern ranks second of all FBS programs with only six penalties. The 49 yards in penalties is fifth-lowest in FBS.

2 p.m. | Sam Kenerson's jersey in locker room

Georgia Southern wide receiver Sam Kenerson is out for the season with a knee injury suffered on Sept. 10 in the win at Nebraska. Kenerson's jersey No. 14 is hanging in the visitor's locker room, symbolic of the family culture developed with the football program.

Where and when are the Georgia Southern Eagles playing the UAB Blazers?

Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

When: 3:30 p.m.

How to watch Georgia Southern vs. UAB on TV

Chris Hassel (play-by-play) and Sed Bonner (analyst) will have the call on Stadium, a digital television and internet sports network operated as a multi-platform sports network. While not available on televisions in Georgia, Stadium includes a 24/7 linear feed distributed across both digital and broadcast platforms, as well as on-demand (VOD) digital content including additional live games and events. Go to watchstadium.com or https://watchstadium.com/ for more information.

Radio for Georgia Southern at UAB

Danny Reed (play-by-play), Terry Harvin (analyst), Russ Brown (analyst) and Frank Sulkowski (sidelines) have the call on the Georgia Southern Sports Network. The pregame, in-game and postgame shows can be heard in Savannah on WIXV 95.5 FM and on the network's flagship station WPMX 94.9 FM in Statesboro.

Betting: Over/under & point spread

As of Friday, UAB is a 11.5-point favorite, according to the Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under was 56.5 points and the money line was +350 on GS and -450 on UAB.

Series history

Georgia Southern and UAB have never met in football.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Game recap: UAB Blazers hand Georgia Southern season's first loss, 35-21