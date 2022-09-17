ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

What’s the best week of the year to buy a new house?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSpee_0hzcKUP300

(NEXSTAR) — It turns out there’s not only best market times to buy a new house, there is apparently one specific week prospective homebuyers should look out for. Reator.com calls it “the very best time of the year” for buyers.

Mark it on your calendar: Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Realtor says there are typically about 8.4% more homes for sale nationally during these dates — even better, they’re typically priced $20,000 lower than usual.

These cities have the fastest-growing housing prices, according to Redfin

“The best time to purchase a home is the last week of September, because that’s historically when the market is most hospitable to buyers,” said Realtor.com economic data analyst Hannah Jones. “Typically, the early fall is when there are fewer buyers. There are also more homes on the market, and the housing market is generally calming down from the summer rush.”

Realtor says it used a number of criteria to determine the “best” week, including home list prices, the number of homes for sale, and days homes stayed on the market. Data from 2018-19 and 2021 were used. Analysts skipped 2020 due to the unusual market conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While 2020 was a great time for buyers, so far, 2022 has been a rough time to find a new home. A national streak of rising inflation through the spring and summer, in addition to decreased demand for homes, resulted in record home listing prices.

Are house prices going down?

Realtor says the median list price for a home as of August 2022 was $435,000 — that’s about 14% higher than August 2021. In July, the median listing price was $449,000, which is 16.6% higher than last July, Realtor reports.

Back in June, Redfin reported the median sale price for a home was $428,400, an 11.2% increase since the same time last year. While summer prices may not look great for prospective buyers, Redfin market analyst Tim Ellis said June’s numbers were the smallest year-over-year increase “in nearly two years.”

Market cooling is also affirmed by Realtor economic data manager Sabrina Speianu and chief economist Danielle Hale. In an August report, the pair wrote: “August housing data reveals that listing prices decelerated for the third month in a row, as more sellers hit pause on listing homes and homes for sale spent more time on the market than last August. While fewer new listings are entering the market, overall inventory continues to grow, providing more choice to buyers who are still shopping for a home.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

$59 million ‘hybrid’ apartment community headed to Anna

ANNA, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth’s most active apartment developer plans to begin construction in December on a large, $59-million apartment community in Anna. Irving-based JPI plans to start construction on Dec. 15 on the project, called Villages of Waters...
ANNA, TX
WFAA

Dallas-Fort Worth home sales down 14%, price growth slowing

TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Home sales continue to cool in Dallas-Fort Worth and inventory on the market keeps climbing, while home prices are rising at a slower pace. Active housing inventory in the DFW market is up 94% over last year,...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Remodeled Perfection in This Prestonwood Beauty

This week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a 1967-built, completely remodeled beauty near Hillcrest and Belt Line in North Dallas. Nearly every inch of this 2,835-square-foot home, listed by Loren Hall of Compass RE Texas, has been updated to perfection.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Hundreds enjoy all the hoopla of H-E-B opening in Frisco

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The anticipation is finally over. H-E-B has officially opened the doors to its store in Frisco. Reminiscent of the Black Friday Rush, 1,500 people walked (or ran) in after waiting in lines for hours overnight. "We thought we were crazy too until we got here and there were three people in front of us," said Kaleesa Johnson, who waited for nine hours. Another happy customer, Leslie Donley of Frisco said she has, "Waited and waited, and wished and wished and wished for an H-E-B."The 118,000-square-foot H-E-B Frisco store, which is the multi-format retailer's flagship banner, joins the network of six...
FRISCO, TX
luxury-houses.net

Luxurious and Light Filled Home with An Impressive Outdoor Living and A Picturesque Entryway in Flower Mound Seeks $3.595 Million

The Home in Flower Mound, a prominent 2 acre estate nestled in the gated and guarded neighborhood of Chateau de lac offering an impressive outdoor living and a picturesque entryway is now available for sale. This house located at 1901 Genevieve Ct, Flower Mound, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Wynne Moore Group (Phone: 817-781-7060) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#House Prices#Best Market#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Reator Com#Realtor Com
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New boutique Monkee’s of Frisco aims to offer personal experiences

Monkee's of Frisco celebrated its opening Aug. 26 in Frisco. (Courtesy Monkee's of Frisco) Monkee’s of Frisco opened Aug. 26 at The Star in Frisco. The store is described as a “high-end women’s boutique” that aims to offer “a personal and memorable” shopping experience both in store and online, according to the website. The store offers selected brands and designers to curate a collection of clothing, accessories and gifts for shoppers. Monkee’s of Frisco is located at 6635 Cowboys Way, Ste. 110. 469-200-5730. www.monkeesoffrisco.com.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Local Profile

First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco

On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
FRISCO, TX
KDAF

KDAF

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy