Prince Harry ‘humiliated’ after Queen’s initials stripped from his military uniform

Prince Harry wore his military uniform during a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II after getting special permission from King Charles III to wear it — but it may have come with a hidden insult.

While both Harry, 38, and his brother Prince William, 40, wore the Blues and Royals No. 1 dress uniform “at the King’s request,” the outfit that Harry received from Buckingham Palace notably lacked a crucial piece of hardware: the late queen’s royal cypher, her initials “ER.”

William’s uniform, eagle-eyed royal watchers noted, sported the cypher on both shoulder epaulets. Harry’s did not.

“He is heartbroken,” a friend told the Sunday Times of London. “To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”

So “devastated” was he, the friend said, that the prince nearly donned a morning suit to avoid the “humiliation.”

Prince Harry wears his military uniform at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II. Reuters

One insider disputed the account, denying that an alternate outfit was ever under consideration — but admitted that the “ER” cypher had indeed been removed from Harry’s uniform.

The prince, who quit royal duties in 2020 and was stripped of his honorary military titles, had initially been barred from wearing his military garb.

The California-based royal, a decorated military veteran who served in Afghanistan, wore a morning suit when he walked behind the Queen’s coffin during a procession earlier this week.

The grandchildren stood for 15 minutes in silence in honor of the Queen.

Harry was first spotted in uniform arriving at the vigil.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes declined to comment.

The Duke of Sussex took part in a 15-minute honor guard alongside his brother and the Queen’s six other grandchildren on Saturday night.

He was first spotted wearing the uniform in the car on his way to the service and then he was snapped standing near his grandmother’s coffin.

Princess Anne’s children, Peter Phillips, 44, Zara Tindall, 41, Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, Princess Eugenie, 32 and Prince Edward’s children, Lady Louise Windsor 18 and James, Viscount Severn, 14 also stood with the brothers.

The Duke was not allowed to wear his military uniform earlier this week.

On Friday it was reported that King Charles III had reversed the edict and given permission for his son and his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, to both wear their military uniforms during their vigils for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.

Andrew was forced to bow out of public life because of a disastrous interview with the BBC in 2019 in which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and a disturbing lack of empathy for Epstein’s victims.

A source told the Daily Mirror of Harry, however, that it was a “ludicrous situation” given the Prince’s impressive military record.

Harry served a decade in the army. Getty Images

He served 10 years in the army, which included two active tours of Afghanistan and established the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

Page Six exclusively reported on Thursday that Prince Harry did not request the change.

“He was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He’s focused on honoring her and that’s it. If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won’t oblige,” our source said.

It is unclear if Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.