ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Prince Harry ‘humiliated’ after Queen’s initials stripped from his military uniform

By Nicki Gostin, Sara Nathan, Mary Kay Linge
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Prince Harry wore his military uniform during a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II after getting special permission from King Charles III to wear it — but it may have come with a hidden insult.

While both Harry, 38, and his brother Prince William, 40, wore the Blues and Royals No. 1 dress uniform “at the King’s request,” the outfit that Harry received from Buckingham Palace notably lacked a crucial piece of hardware: the late queen’s royal cypher, her initials “ER.”

William’s uniform, eagle-eyed royal watchers noted, sported the cypher on both shoulder epaulets. Harry’s did not.

“He is heartbroken,” a friend told the Sunday Times of London. “To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”

So “devastated” was he, the friend said, that the prince nearly donned a morning suit to avoid the “humiliation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VplFa_0hzcKPzQ00
Prince Harry wears his military uniform at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II. Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343je5_0hzcKPzQ00
Prince Harry wears his military uniform at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II. POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2Jvm_0hzcKPzQ00
Prince Harry wears his military uniform at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II. Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADGNq_0hzcKPzQ00
Prince Harry wears his military uniform at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II. Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUgbY_0hzcKPzQ00
Harry stood vigil with his brother and cousins on Saturday. POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQJ61_0hzcKPzQ00
Harry stood vigil with his brother and cousins on Saturday. Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167E0S_0hzcKPzQ00
Harry stood vigil with his brother and cousins on Saturday. POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtFnG_0hzcKPzQ00
Harry stood vigil with his brother and cousins on Saturday. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

One insider disputed the account, denying that an alternate outfit was ever under consideration — but admitted that the “ER” cypher had indeed been removed from Harry’s uniform.

The prince, who quit royal duties in 2020 and was stripped of his honorary military titles, had initially been barred from wearing his military garb.

The California-based royal, a decorated military veteran who served in Afghanistan, wore a morning suit when he walked behind the Queen’s coffin during a procession earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxGqN_0hzcKPzQ00
The grandchildren stood for 15 minutes in silence in honor of the Queen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEktR_0hzcKPzQ00
Harry was first spotted in uniform arriving at the vigil.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes declined to comment.

The Duke of Sussex took part in a 15-minute honor guard alongside his brother and the Queen’s six other grandchildren on Saturday night.

He was first spotted wearing the uniform in the car on his way to the service and then he was snapped standing near his grandmother’s coffin.

Princess Anne’s children, Peter Phillips, 44, Zara Tindall, 41, Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, Princess Eugenie, 32 and Prince Edward’s children, Lady Louise Windsor 18 and James, Viscount Severn, 14 also stood with the brothers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vewkj_0hzcKPzQ00
The Duke was not allowed to wear his military uniform earlier this week.

On Friday it was reported that King Charles III had reversed the edict and given permission for his son and his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, to both wear their military uniforms during their vigils for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.

Andrew was forced to bow out of public life because of a disastrous interview with the BBC in 2019 in which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and a disturbing lack of empathy for Epstein’s victims.

A source told the Daily Mirror of Harry, however, that it was a “ludicrous situation” given the Prince’s impressive military record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZv8k_0hzcKPzQ00
Harry served a decade in the army. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nVAp_0hzcKPzQ00
Harry served a decade in the army. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlvYy_0hzcKPzQ00
Harry served a decade in the army. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZ3Ed_0hzcKPzQ00
Harry served a decade in the army. Getty Images

He served 10 years in the army, which included two active tours of Afghanistan and established the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.Prince Harry ‘humiliated’ after Queen’s initials stripped from his military uniform

Page Six exclusively reported on Thursday that Prince Harry did not request the change.

“He was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He’s focused on honoring her and that’s it. If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won’t oblige,” our source said.

It is unclear if Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Comments / 8

Sherann
4d ago

I thought the queen herself removed all of the honorary things Harry had been given. this was due to the fact he was no longer a working royal. what changed?

Reply(1)
3
Related
Popculture

Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason

During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
CELEBRITIES
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
James
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
OK! Magazine

Over & Out! Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'Won't Stick Around' After Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Source

Heading home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going back to California following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service. “Meghan and Harry won’t stick around after the queen’s funeral and plan to return to California. Obviously, they were unprepared to remain in the U.K. for this long," an insider said after they touched down in the U.K. last week following the death of Her Majesty. "It’s been an emotional and heartbreaking week — but, naturally, they’re looking forward to getting back to Lilibet and Archie."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Military Uniforms#Uk
RadarOnline

A Second Snub? Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Discovered They Were 'Uninvited' From Prestigious Royal Event By Reading The News

Don't tell the Sussexes! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly "uninvited" to Sunday's state reception for world leaders hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, and according to a source, they had to figure out the news for themselves. Radar learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were likely unwelcome to the prestigious event after a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace clarified that only "working members of the royal family only" were invited. However, the update caused confusion as a royal source also confirmed that both Harry and Meghan had received invitations and "nobody told them they...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
Page Six

Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms

You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
ENTERTAINMENT
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

144K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy