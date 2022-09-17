ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ryan Day reveals crazy distinction behind Mitch Rossi's touchdown vs. Toledo

Ryan Day did something interesting in the game against Toledo. He called a fullback dive against the Rockets, and revealed something interesting from his time as a play caller per Dan Hope and Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Day’s decision paid off, as Mitch Rossi scored a touchdown on the...
TOLEDO, OH
saturdaytradition.com

247 Sports analyst picks outcome of 3 crucial B1G games in Week 4

The B1G has three huge conference games this weekend that may determine who will lead the conference early on and Brad Crawford has given his prediction for these three games:. Both Michigan and Maryland have been on fire recently on offense but Crawford seems to think that it will be the Wolverines and their offense that will come out on top, 38-24. Sounds like a high-scoring affair.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
Ronnie Bell
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Thorne comments on offensive challenges of not having Jayden Reed available

Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a tough loss on Saturday to Washington. The Spartans are really missing having Jayden Reed in the lineup also. Reed missed the Week 3 game with an undisclosed injury that he picked up from the Akron game the week before. Reed led the Spartans in receiving yards last season with 1,026, and also had 10 touchdowns.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kickoff time, broadcast network set for Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5

The Maryland Terrapins are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans in Week 5 of the college football season. Kickoff time has been scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Oct. 1 at SECU Stadium, Maryland announced on Monday via Twitter. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 as the two teams look to compete in the loaded B1G East.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Ann Arbor News

8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in win over Connecticut

ANN ARBOR, MI - Eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan’s 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 17. Four were ejected for being disorderly, while another three were removed from the stadium for being overly intoxicated. Another person was ejected for using another person’s MCard - a violation of stadium rules.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's B1G Championship rematch vs. Michigan gets FOX Big Noon Kickoff treatment

Iowa is going get its shot at Michigan after falling in the B1G Championship last season. The rematch will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game in Week 5. It will not be Iowa’s conference opener, as the Hawkeyes play Rutgers the week before, but it will be a very special game for them. Iowa is coming off of a 27-0 win over Nevada, where there was actually some resemblance of an offense this time.
ANN ARBOR, MI

