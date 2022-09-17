Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Locksley, Maryland 'have nothing to lose' in B1G road trip to Ann Arbor
Michael Locksley and Maryland are off to a 3-0 start, but things take a big step up in Week 4. The Terrapins head to Ann Arbor and visit against Michigan in the Big House to open conference play. Coming into the matchup, it is not lost on the Terrapins that...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy previews Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland's B1G road trip vs. Michigan
Greg McElroy previewed Taulia Tagovailoa’s important matchup against Michigan in Week 4. This will be an important game for Maryland and Tagovailoa to prove that the team can hang around with the defending B1G Champions. Maryland heads into Saturday’s conference tilt with an undefeated 3-0 record. While hosting...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst picks outcome of 3 crucial B1G games in Week 4
The B1G has three huge conference games this weekend that may determine who will lead the conference early on and Brad Crawford has given his prediction for these three games:. Both Michigan and Maryland have been on fire recently on offense but Crawford seems to think that it will be the Wolverines and their offense that will come out on top, 38-24. Sounds like a high-scoring affair.
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G secondaries among the best in the country, per PFF grades
One big plate from the secondary could be the difference between a win in a loss in the B1G. On Saturday, 2 secondaries shined en route to victories. Now, they’re being praised by Pro Football Focus. Both Michigan and Iowa garnered top grades from Pro Football Focus following outings...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides positive status update for starting Michigan OL
On Monday, Jim Harbaugh provided an update regarding one of Michigan’s starting offensive linemen. Trevor Keegan, starting left guard, had to leave during last week’s game against UConn due to an injury. But, there is some good news on the horizon. During the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show...
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports expert details how Michigan staff is boosting Wolverines on recruiting trail
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class isn’t where Wolverines fans want it to be at No. 29 on the 247Sports Composite, but one expert sees U-M on the rise thanks to the culture being built by Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Much of Harbaugh’s staff includes former players that have a...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day reveals crazy distinction behind Mitch Rossi's touchdown vs. Toledo
Ryan Day did something interesting in the game against Toledo. He called a fullback dive against the Rockets, and revealed something interesting from his time as a play caller per Dan Hope and Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Day’s decision paid off, as Mitch Rossi scored a touchdown on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: 5 players not named JJ McCarthy who will be key for the Wolverines
This season will be full of JJ McCarthy-themed Michigan coverage. He’s on his way to being a star quarterback for the Wolverines, so the attention will be inevitable, justified and unavoidable. He’ll get more ink and digital copy than previous 5-stars Rashan Gary and Jabrill Peppers, combined, generated during their time in Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
Joe Rossi, Minnesota DC, received insight from LB Mariano Sori-Marin on game plan for Michigan State
Joe Rossi has been with Minnesota football since 2017, and doesn’t shy away from getting advice from his players apparently. Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press posted about what happened. Rossi wanted feedback from senior LB Mariano Sori-Marin about a few options for one part of his game plan...
saturdaytradition.com
MSU OC Jay Johnson explains how lack of running game impacted blowout loss to Washington
Last Saturday, Michigan State was defeated by Washington 39-28 at Husky Stadium. The running game was one of the immediate factors that MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson pointed out during a press conference on Tuesday morning. Another area that Johnson addressed was the “lack of complementary football” while looking at...
Kickoff time, TV set for Michigan-Iowa football game
Kickoff time for Michigan’s first trip to Iowa City since 2016 has been set, and no, it’s not going to be a night game. The Michigan-Iowa game set for Oct. 1 has been assigned a Noon Eastern time kickoff (11 a.m. local) and will be televised by FOX, the Big Ten announced Monday.
Big Ten’s First Black Female Graduate Assistant Coach Gives Michigan Wolverines a Leg Up
With Milan “Mimi” Bolden-Morris serving as the first female graduate assistant coach, the Wolverines has all the advantages it needs to win. The post Big Ten’s First Black Female Graduate Assistant Coach Gives Michigan Wolverines a Leg Up appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in win over Connecticut
ANN ARBOR, MI - Eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan’s 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 17. Four were ejected for being disorderly, while another three were removed from the stadium for being overly intoxicated. Another person was ejected for using another person’s MCard - a violation of stadium rules.
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne comments on offensive challenges of not having Jayden Reed available
Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a tough loss on Saturday to Washington. The Spartans are really missing having Jayden Reed in the lineup also. Reed missed the Week 3 game with an undisclosed injury that he picked up from the Akron game the week before. Reed led the Spartans in receiving yards last season with 1,026, and also had 10 touchdowns.
saturdaytradition.com
Kickoff time, broadcast network set for Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5
The Maryland Terrapins are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans in Week 5 of the college football season. Kickoff time has been scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Oct. 1 at SECU Stadium, Maryland announced on Monday via Twitter. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 as the two teams look to compete in the loaded B1G East.
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
Detroit News
Eastern Michigan basketball's Emoni Bates suspended as he faces gun charges
Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni James-Wayne Bates, a one-time five-star recruit, is facing gun charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night in Washtenaw County. Bates, 18, faces two felony charges in Washtenaw County's 14A-1 District Court, online court records show. One charge...
Emoni Bates, EMU star, former No. 1 recruit, arrested on gun charge, suspended from team
Ypsilanti native and Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates was arrested Sunday night and faces two felony gun charges. Bates was pulled over by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 10:43 p.m. when an officer saw Bates failed to stop at the intersection of Nottingham and Clark Road in Superior Township, according to the sheriff's office. ...
