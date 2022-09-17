ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

247 Sports analyst picks outcome of 3 crucial B1G games in Week 4

The B1G has three huge conference games this weekend that may determine who will lead the conference early on and Brad Crawford has given his prediction for these three games:. Both Michigan and Maryland have been on fire recently on offense but Crawford seems to think that it will be the Wolverines and their offense that will come out on top, 38-24. Sounds like a high-scoring affair.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G secondaries among the best in the country, per PFF grades

One big plate from the secondary could be the difference between a win in a loss in the B1G. On Saturday, 2 secondaries shined en route to victories. Now, they’re being praised by Pro Football Focus. Both Michigan and Iowa garnered top grades from Pro Football Focus following outings...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh provides positive status update for starting Michigan OL

On Monday, Jim Harbaugh provided an update regarding one of Michigan’s starting offensive linemen. Trevor Keegan, starting left guard, had to leave during last week’s game against UConn due to an injury. But, there is some good news on the horizon. During the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day reveals crazy distinction behind Mitch Rossi's touchdown vs. Toledo

Ryan Day did something interesting in the game against Toledo. He called a fullback dive against the Rockets, and revealed something interesting from his time as a play caller per Dan Hope and Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Day’s decision paid off, as Mitch Rossi scored a touchdown on the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in win over Connecticut

ANN ARBOR, MI - Eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan’s 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 17. Four were ejected for being disorderly, while another three were removed from the stadium for being overly intoxicated. Another person was ejected for using another person’s MCard - a violation of stadium rules.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Thorne comments on offensive challenges of not having Jayden Reed available

Payton Thorne and Michigan State had a tough loss on Saturday to Washington. The Spartans are really missing having Jayden Reed in the lineup also. Reed missed the Week 3 game with an undisclosed injury that he picked up from the Akron game the week before. Reed led the Spartans in receiving yards last season with 1,026, and also had 10 touchdowns.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kickoff time, broadcast network set for Michigan State vs. Maryland in Week 5

The Maryland Terrapins are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans in Week 5 of the college football season. Kickoff time has been scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Oct. 1 at SECU Stadium, Maryland announced on Monday via Twitter. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 as the two teams look to compete in the loaded B1G East.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Detroit News

Eastern Michigan basketball's Emoni Bates suspended as he faces gun charges

Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni James-Wayne Bates, a one-time five-star recruit, is facing gun charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night in Washtenaw County. Bates, 18, faces two felony charges in Washtenaw County's 14A-1 District Court, online court records show. One charge...
YPSILANTI, MI

